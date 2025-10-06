Real estate transfers 9/29-10/3/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place from September 29 through October 3, 2025.

Estate of Julie G. Sperry to Davis Farms LTD – a portion of Section 16 in Ridge Township.

Fischer Plumbing & Heating Inc to Marlin Investments LLC – Delphos inlots, lot 931.

Denney W. Kerns, Pamela J. Kerns, Denny W. Kerns to Kerns Family Living Trust, Kerns Family Living Trust TR, Denney W. Kerns TR, Pamela J. Kerns TR – a portion of Section 34 in Pleasant Township.

Darcy E. Vaske to Michael P. Joseph, Grace A. Jewel – Van Wert inlots, lot 2008; Van Wert subdivisions, lot 32.

Chloe Grace Walden to Lacy Dunning, Julie Dunning – Willshire inlots, lot 52.

Tara A. Schrader to Gavin Colin Carter, Storm Gaidon Carter – Middle Point inlots, lot 234; lot 235.

Wayne B. Small to Zachary Nave, Kimberly Nave – a portion of Section 18 in Tully Township.

Elisah E. Griffiths, Elisha E. King, Elisa E. King, Keith N. Griffiths, Elisha Griffiths to James E. McClure Living Trust, James E. McClure Living Trust TR, Yvonne M. Scher-McClure TR – a portion of Section 1 in Tully Township.

Pamela Sue Custer Waltmire Trust, Pamela Sue Custer Waltmire Trust TR, Adam J. Custer TR to Trinity M. Goins – Van Wert inlots, lot 2831.

Estate of Joseph M. Sheldon, Joseph M. Sheldon ADM, Claire L. White ADM, Joseph Max Sheldon, Joseph Max Sheldon ADM to Scott R. Mills – Van Wert inlots, lot 337.

Gary A. Fischbach to Bach Properties LLC – Delphos subdivisions, lot 85; lot 85.

Amy Davis to Louise M. Laudick, Jeffery D. Laudick – a portion of Section 19 in Hoaglin Township.

Good Shepherd Church of the Nazerene to Kallas Holdings LLC – Van Wert outlots, lot 128.

Metzner Enterprise Telecommunications to John A. Metzner III – Delphos inlots, lot 794.

City of Van Wert, Van Wert City to Johna Yoh – Van Wert inlots, lot 1321; lot 1322.

Harold J. Liebrecht Trust, Harold J. Liebrecht Trust TR, Linda Noonan TR, Thomas Liebrecht TR, Michael Liebrecht TR to Kyle Kazee, Brian Michael – a portion of Section 29 in Washington Township.

Cory Winkeljohn, Nicole Winkeljohn to David William Wells, Ernestine Helena Wells – Delphos inlots, lot 283.

Grill Road Properties LLC to Hoops Properties LTD – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 475.