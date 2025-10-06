Sunday crash claims Spencerville woman

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal UTV crash which occurred on Defiance Trail near Bloomlock Road in Allen County’s Marion Township.

It occurred shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday, when a 2021 Polaris Ranger, operated by Rachel A. Berelsman, 28, of Spencerville, was traveling northwest on Defiance Trail and traveled left of the center line, then went off the left side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Berelsman was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported by H&H Funeral Services to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. The Lima Post was assisted on scene by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Delphos Fire and EMS, Able Towing, H&H Funeral Services, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.