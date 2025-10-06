Volleyball: Knights win, Lancers, VW fall

VW independent sports

Crestview 3 Wapakoneta 0

Crestview improved to 14-6 with Monday night’s 25-15, 25-8, 25-21 win over Wapakoneta. At the service line, Lydia Grace led the Lady Knights by going 24-of-25 with four aces, and Kaci Gregory went 18-for-18. Gregory also had nine digs and seven kills. Haley McCoy had 13 kills, Emily Lichtle had 20 assists and eight digs, and Nora Perkins had seven assists.

Crestview will travel to Ottoville tonight.

New Knoxville 3 Lincolnview 1

New Knoxville defeated Lincolnview in a hard fought match, 21-25, 30-28, 25-21, 28-26.

The Lancers (13-7) will travel to Defiance on Thursday.

Antwerp 3 Van Wert 0

Antwerp defeated Van Wert in straight sets, 25-13, 25-18, 25-17 on Monday.

The Cougars (1-20) will finish the regular season tonight at Kenton.