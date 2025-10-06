VWCS announces full scale drill

Submitted information

Van Wert Elementary, Middle, and High Schools will conduct a full scale reverse evacuation drill this Thursday, October 9. The drill will simulate a severe weather emergency with a primary focus on achieving 100 percent student accountability during the response process.

In addition, the Van Wert Early Childhood Center and the Van Wert School at the Goedde will hold individualized safety drills tailored to their specific needs on the following dates:

Early Childhood Center – Tuesday, October 14

Van Wert School at the Goedde – Thursday, October 16

These preparedness exercises are part of the district’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all students and staff.