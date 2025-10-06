VWFT hosting scholarship dinner

Submitted information

The Van Wert Federation of Teachers will host their annual fundraiser before the homecoming football game vs. Ottawa-Glandorf this Friday night. The scholarship dinner will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the Goedde Building gymnasium.

If you did not purchase a ticket, walk-ins are welcome. Meals cost $8 for adults and $5 for children and include a grilled burger, hot dog, or bratwurst, sides, desert, and drink. All proceeds benefit the Anita Zuber Future Teacher Scholarship, which is a fund that awards scholarships to Van Wert High School seniors entering the field of education.