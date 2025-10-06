The Van Wert County Courthouse

Monday, Oct. 6, 2025

VWFT hosting scholarship dinner

Submitted information

The Van Wert Federation of Teachers will host their annual fundraiser before the homecoming football game vs. Ottawa-Glandorf this Friday night. The scholarship dinner will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the Goedde Building gymnasium.

If you did not purchase a ticket, walk-ins are welcome. Meals cost $8 for adults and $5 for children and include a grilled burger, hot dog, or bratwurst, sides, desert, and drink. All proceeds benefit the Anita Zuber Future Teacher Scholarship, which is a fund that awards scholarships to Van Wert High School seniors entering the field of education.

POSTED: 10/06/25 at 8:44 pm. FILED UNDER: News