Cougars to host O-G for homecoming

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

It may be a cliché but it’s true – throw out the records, because recent history suggests Friday night’s homecoming game between Van Wert (3-4, 2-4 WBL) and Ottawa-Glandorf (0-7, 0-6 WBL) will go right down to the wire.

Need proof? Last year the Cougars edged the Titans 35-34 in overtime. In 2023, Van Wert won 28-21 in a game that was closer than the final margin indicates. In 2022, the Cougars had to pull away late for a 31-16 victory. In 2021, Van Wert beat the Titans 32-27. In the state championship season of 2020, Ottawa-Glandorf handed the Cougars their only loss, 35-34. The 2019 game between the two went to overtime with the Titans claiming a 35-28 win.The 2018 encounter went to overtime as well, with the Cougars winning 40-34. In 2017, Van Wert won 19-17.

In those eight seasons, Van Wert won six games and the average score was 32-27. Three of the eight games went to overtime. Why so many close games between the Cougars and Titans?

Van Wert’s Zach Crummey has thrown 11 touchdown passes and run for seven scores. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“I think the continuity of our programs has a lot to do with that, as coach (Ken) Shriner has been around the WBL for a long time and through the years you learn a lot about how we attack each other in all three phases of the game,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “I also think we both have tough, competitive players who no matter their record will give great effort in the game.”

“(We have) similar size schools that have tried to remain at the top of the WBL year in and year out,” Ottawa-Glandorf Ken Shriner offered. “Players know each other from other sports and respect one another on the field. You know you will get the other team’s best effort.”

The two are the current longest tentured coaches in the Western Buckeye League, with Shriner in Year No. 30, and Recker in Year No. 14.

It’s been a struggle for the Titans, but a check of the schedule shows O-G has been competitive this season, losing 21-20 to Defiance and giving St. Marys Memorial all they could handle before falling 17-3. Last week, the Titans fell to Bath 35-17.

“We are playing a lot of young guys which hopefully pays off for the future,” Schriner explained. “We are improving and competing in games and our players continue to fight til the end of each game.”

“They are not a typical 0-7 team and you can look at their scores and see that,” Recker said. “Two weeks ago they held St. Marys to 17 points and they do a great job defensively trying to take away what you do best on offense. Offensively they have good size up front and good skill players. Their freshman quarterback (Tanner Vogt) seems to get more comfortable each week running their offense.”

“They are going to battle and we need to show up with great effort and focus,” he added.

Last week, Van Wert came up short against St. Marys Memorial, 42-35, but sophomore quarterback Zach Crummey put together his best overall game of the season by completing 28-of-40 passes for 461 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, while running for another touchdown.

“I think it was really good for Zach to get some varsity time in football last year along with starting varsity as a freshman on the basketball team, but neither of those can completely get you ready to play quarterback in the WBL,” Recker stated. “Zach has all the tools and most importantly he is a competitor who expects great things from himself. He has a very good understanding of the offense and what we expect from each play. He asks great questions and wants to be coached.”

“Coach (Bryce) Crea has thrown in some more RPOs on offense because of Zach’s knowledge of the offense and his ability and he has shown very good discipline in his decision making,” he added.

For the season, Crummey has completed 119-of-174 passes (68 percent) for 1,598 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also has rushed for 141 yards and seven touchdowns.

Shriner noted the Cougars have plenty of weapons on both sides of the ball.

“You can see a lot of speed and athleticism in the films,” he said. “The defense plays aggressive and the players know their responsibilities. The offensive scheme is wide open and allows their athletes to make plays.”

Despite a 3-4 record, Van Wert remains in playoff contention. The Cougars are currently ranked No. 10 in Division IV, Region 14. The top 12 teams per region will advance to the postseason after Week No. 10 but for the Cougars, it appears a 3-0 finish will be needed to move on and for that to happen, Recker said continued improvement, especially up front, is a must.

“We have to continue to improve on the offensive and defensive lines,” he said. “Those guys have a great attitude to get better and now we have to take what is learned and focus on performance during the games. Every guy on the team has a role and we need to keep getting better at those roles to give ourselves a chance these last three weeks.”

Friday night’s game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.