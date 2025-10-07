Crestview to conduct required safety drill

Submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview Local Schools will conduct a safe school drill the morning of Tuesday, October 14. Local law enforcement and emergency personnel will be present during this time.

This planned exercise will prepare students and staff with safety procedures in the event that there is a serious threat to the safety of students on campus. The drill, which is required by law to be conducted, will serve as an opportunity to ensure that all people are prepared if an emergency situation arises.

The student body will be maneuvering around campus but not fully evacuating. Student early dismissals will not be permitted during the course of the drill.