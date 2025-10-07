High powered offense vs. tough defense

Excluding a Week No. 2 loss to Marion Local, Crestview has scored at least 34 points in every game this season and has the No. 1 rushing attack in the NWC. After a slow start, Columbus Grove has given up a grand total of seven points during a four game winning streak and has the top ranked defense in the NWC. Something has to give when the two teams meet at Clymer Stadium Friday night.

Crestview (5-2, 3-1 NWC) is coming off a 49-34 loss to state ranked Bluffton, but the Knights remain in the NWC title hunt. The big reasons – running back Braxton Leeth, who has 184 carries for a school record 1,822 yards and 28 touchdowns, and an offensive line that has paved the way for Leeth and a ground game that averages 276 yards per contest.

“The season Braxton is having is truly incredible,” head coach Cole Harting said. “He is the perfect example of hard work, dedication and toughness. It’s a simple recipe, but not everyone has the drive that it takes to see it through.”

“Our line (Denver McDougall, Jace Wehner, Noah Woodruff, Kale Lichtensteiger and Will Sheets, plus Evan Myers and Hudson Buuck, who had to step in last week) has continued to get better each and every week,” Harting continued. “They play physically and have executed their assignments very well. Running the ball has become our identity this season and teams are doing everything they can to try to stop it, but they have risen to the challenge each week. Coach (Kory) Lichtenstieger and Coach (Colin) Place have done a great job developing them.”

Crestview’s success on the ground hasn’t been lost on Columbus Grove head coach Andy Schafer.

“Coach Harting does a great job this year playing to his strengths,” Schafer said. “Even when they are down, he sticks to the game plan and understands his team this year is built to run the football. The offensive line is much improved from previous years. Statistically we have the best defense in the league. However, I’m not sure we’ve seen a back like we will see this week. It is important for us to play gap sound defense and bring 11 hats to the ball.”

The Bulldogs are allowing just 102 yards rushing and 212 total yards per game.

While the Knights have enjoyed success on the ground and in the standings, the ability to finish will be a big key in the final three regular season games.

“We have been in great positions to make plays, but now we need to see it through,” he stated.

Finishing will be important against Columbus Grove’s potent offense, which includes a passing attack that averages 185 yards per game, second among NWC schools. Quarterback Landon Best has completed 79-of-133 passes for 1,231 yards, 16 touchdowns and just three interceptions. His top two receivers are Trevon Baxter (28-462, four touchdowns) and Gavin Barraza (28-337, four touchdowns).

“Grove is a very well coached team, it’s no surprise they have gotten back on track after a slow start,” Harting said of the Bulldogs. “Their offense is a well balanced team effort where they get the ball to several different players. Their quarterback is very accurate and can also make plays in the run game. Defensively, they don’t make mistakes and they tackle extremely well.”

The Bulldogs (4-3, 4-0 NWC) started 0-3 against the likes of Pandora-Gilboa, Liberty-Benton and Patrick Henry, three teams with a combined record of 17-4. Three of those losses belong to Pandora-Gilboa. Since starting NWC play, Columbus Grove has won four straight and has outscored opponents 175-7. The Bulldogs are currently tied for first in the NWC wtih Lima Central Catholic.

“Clearly, we had a tough opening stretch to the season,” Schafer said. “That is purposeful something I wouldn’t change. While it’s humbling to start the season 0-3, I looked at it more in the aspect of are we getting better each week no matter the record, no matter the opponent and it was a 100 percent yes. We were young, we were inexperienced, but we understand what it is like to play for Columbus Grove and we know what standard we need to meet.”

“To me it wasn’t a turnaround as much as it was a methodic improvement to all areas of the game each week,” he added. “I think the thing we are starting to get is confidence. I think the start of the season we thought we had confidence, but it was more cockiness. Getting humbled with an 0-3 start forced us to realize we need to get better. Now that our record is better, we have guarded confidence. We understand we aren’t there yet and need to improve, yet we have the confidence we can beat you if we play our game.”

Columbus Grove leads the all-time series 29-7-1 and Grove’s record vs. Crestview at Clymer Stadium is 11-2. In addition, the Bulldogs have won seven straight against the Knights.