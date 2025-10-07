Ohio State Highway Patrol: buckle up!

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding all drivers and passengers of the importance of wearing a safety belt. This is the single most effective way to save lives and reduce injuries in the event of a crash.

Ohio law requires all front-seat occupants of a passenger vehicle to be buckled up, as well as all passengers under 15 years old, regardless of where they are seated in the vehicle. Although the safety belt law remains a secondary violation in Ohio, troopers will have zero tolerance when motorists are stopped for other violations and are found to not be wearing their safety belt.

According to Patrol statistics, 2,808 people who were not wearing an available safety belt were killed in crashes since 2020. A total of 73 percent of occupants age 21-40 killed in crashes were not wearing an available safety belt. During that same time frame, troopers issued more than 340,000 safety belt and child safety seat citations.

“We urge all Ohioans to make a commitment to safety and to always wear their safety belt,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “Our troopers see firsthand the devastating consequences of not being buckled up. A safety belt can be the difference between a minor injury and a fatal outcome.”

To further stress the importance of this life-saving habit, the OSHP offers these essential safety tips for all motorists:

Buckle Up. Every Trip. Every Time.: Make it a habit to buckle up before you start your vehicle, and ensure all passengers are properly restrained.

Make it a habit to buckle up before you start your vehicle, and ensure all passengers are properly restrained. Check for proper fit: The shoulder belt should lie across the middle of your chest and the lap belt should rest low across your hips, not your stomach.

The shoulder belt should lie across the middle of your chest and the lap belt should rest low across your hips, not your stomach. Secure children correctly: Always use the appropriate child safety seat or booster seat for children based on their age, height and weight.

Always use the appropriate child safety seat or booster seat for children based on their age, height and weight. Be a role model for others: As a driver, you are responsible for the safety of everyone in your vehicle. Set a good example by always wearing your safety belt.

Troopers will continue to enforce safety belt laws as part of their daily patrol duties, with the goal of reducing fatalities and serious injuries.