STREAM brings learning and fun to L’view Elementary

Lincolnview Elementary’s recent hands-on learning experience – STREAM Family Night proved to be a big hit with students and their families. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

Lincolnview Elementary’s recent STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, and Math-Music-and Movement) Family Night was a huge success, bringing students and families together for an evening filled with creativity, exploration, and hands-on learning.

The night began at the Scientist Signature Studio, where each student created a personalized Laboratory Access Badge complete with their headshot and a unique scientific name. With their badges in hand, students set off to explore the many exciting learning stations spread throughout the elementary building.

From there, the adventures began. Students got messy while making kinetic sand, crafted their own musical instruments, and explored the walls of the gymnasium during an art walk scavenger hunt. They incorporated movement with a fitness treasure walk, which ended with a tasty trail mix reward.

Technology took center stage as students experimented with Indi robots and Bee-Bots, while literacy was woven into the evening with fall and harvest-themed books and seasonal crafts in the media center.

Lincolnview extended a special thank-you to guests from Brumback Library, who issued new library cards and invited students to spin a colorful prize wheel. Safety Officer Sam Brummett also engaged students in a fascinating lesson on fingerprints—allowing each child to make and take home their own fingerprint set.

In addition, Courtney Linton, physican’s assistant at Van Wert Family Physicians, guided students through the popular “germ infestation” station, where participants used a special light to see the germs on their hands and learn about proper handwashing techniques.

Other highlights included tangram puzzles, a photo booth, and plenty of smiles and laughter as students, families, and teachers explored the wonders of Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, and Math-Music-and Movement together.