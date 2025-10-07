“Y Not Get Spooked” at the YMCA

VW independent staff/submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County invites families to join in on a night of Halloween fun at the annual “Y Not Get Spooked: event, scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Saturday, October 25, at the YMCA. This free community event promises a spooky maze for kids to explore and a family-friendly Halloween movie in Gym No. 5, creating a safe, festive evening for all ages.

Events like Y Not Get Spooked are more than just entertainment. They provide children with a safe place to celebrate, spend time with friends, and create lasting memories. By keeping kids engaged in positive activities, the YMCA continues its mission of supporting youth development while offering in-town fun for families.

The YMCA’s Y Not Get Spooked Event will be held on Saturday, October 25. Photo submitted

The YMCA extends heartfelt gratitude to this year’s sponsors – Ohio City Express, Rocky Top, Brent’s Place, and Engrave to Shine – whose generosity helps bring this event to life. These partners understand the value of investing in the community, ensuring that children have access to free, meaningful experiences that keep them active, engaged, and connected.

“This event wouldn’t be possible without the support of our local sponsors,” Program Director Corey Clifton said. “Together, we are giving families a place to enjoy Halloween traditions in a safe and welcoming environment.”

Kids are encouraged to wear their costumes and get ready for a night full of spooky surprises, laughter, and memories that will last for years to come.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.