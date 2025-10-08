Arraigments, other hearings held locally

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s Van Wert County Common Pleas Court criminal docket included five arraignments, a bond violation hearing, one sentencing and three plea changes. All of the hearings took place Tuesday and Wednesday and Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Arraignments

Daniel Craig, 43, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to domestic violence,a third degree felony. He was released on a surety bond; and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, October 22.

Corey Salisbury, 44, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to menacing by stalking, a fourth degree felony; violating a protection order, a fifth degree felony, and nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, a third degree misdemeanor. Judge Burchfield set bond at $50,000 cash or surety and ordered Salisbury to have no contact with victim. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 22.

Cedrick Davis, 55, of Delphos, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third degree felony, and strangulation, a fourth degree felony. Bond was set at $250,000 cash or surety and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, October 22.

Logan Linton, 32, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. November 5.

Chloe Morefield, 21, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth degree misdemeanor. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. November 5.

Bond/intervention in lieu violation

Daniel Lehmkuhle, 27, of Delphos, admitted to violating his bond and intervention in lieu of conviction by failing to report to probation and failing to report to treatment. He was then sentenced to 180 days in jail for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony; 180 days for counterfeiting, a fourth degree felonly, and 180 days for attempted counterfeiting, a fifth degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered the sentences to run concurrently and Lehmkuhle was given credit for 77 days already served. He was slso ordered to pay court costs.

Sentencing

Kody Johnson, 45, of Van Wert, was sentenced to one year of community control, 10 days in jail with credit for four days already served, and an additional 30 days at a later date for theft, a first degree misdemeanor. In addition, he must complete mental health and substance abuse assessment and any treatment and restitution in the amount of $8,080.02, plus monthly probation fees and court costs.

Plea changes

Brandon Zuppardo, 38, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence, a first degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a misdemeanor presentencing report and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. November 19. Zuppardo also admitted violating his bond by failing to notify probation of police contact, and bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety.

Adam Partin, 32, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was set for 9 a.m. November 19.

Barbara Nickles, 66, of Van Wert, changed her plea from not guilty to no contest to a single count of vehicular homicide, a first degree misdemeanor. A misdemeanor presentece report was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. November 19.