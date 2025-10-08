Historical Society plans special event

Submitted information

A wide-ranging celebration of the past and future is happening in Van Wert.

The Van Wert County Historical Society and the Van Wert County America 250 Committee have announced plans for a Community Appreciation Day that will include laughter, learning and legacy for all in attendance. It’s planned for 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, October 19, at the Van Wert County Historical Society, 602 N. Washington St., Van Wert. Admission is free and open to the public.

At 2 p.m. that day, the Black Swamp Medicine Girls will return. The beloved Black Swamp Medicine Girls take center stage with an act sure to entertain. With a blend of humor, historical flair, and outrageous “cures,” these ladies will transport the audience back to the days of snake oil salesmen and swamp root remedies. Double chin treatments and dubious tonics are just some of the bizarre beauty and health fads of yesteryear that will be on display. This apothecary adventure is packed with laughs, knowledge, and antics that will leave attendees wondering how anyone survived the age of quack medicine/

Happy 263rd Birthday, Isaac Van Wart! In honor of Revolutionary War hero Isaac Van Wart, guests will enjoy birthday treats during the special presentation. Join us in celebrating his legacy and contributions to American independence with sweet surprises and historical reflections.

A Heritage Tree Planting Ceremony is planned for 3:30 p.m. A native white swamp oak – symbolic of strength and endurance – will be planted on the Historical Society’s campus to honor America’s upcoming 250th birthday. Inspired by the iconic Liberty Tree of Boston, this initiative aims to root patriotism and remembrance across all 88 Ohio counties. This planting is part of the America 250-Ohio Heritage Trees Program made possible by Presenting Sponsor Cenovus Energy.