Kathy Ann Agler (Bruns) (McConn)

Kathy Ann Agler (Bruns) (McConn), 74, passed away peacefully at Van Wert Manor on October 1, 2025.

She was born on March 23, 1951, at her home in Indiana. Kathy was a devoted mother, an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan, and a passionate animal lover.

Kathy is survived by her son Gabriel McConn, his wife Dawn (Marshall) and their daughter Stella; her stepchildren, Amy (Eric Morr) Rice of Fortville, Indiana; Adam (Christine) and Jason (Mandy) Agler of Washington, Missouri, and grandchildren Dariah, Paeton, Andon, Madison and Livi.

She loved her family and indulged many hours laughing and enjoying time with them over the years. Kathy’s best friend Debbie Hoagland, her cousin Theresa Lehman and her in-law Ann Marshall were vigilant loved ones who stayed by her side until the end.

Kathy was married twice. Her first marriage was in 1973 to her high school sweetheart Chuck McConn, and a few years later they shared a son. Later when Gabe was approaching middle school, Kathy and Ron Agler became an item. They were later married in 2004, and remained so until his passing in 2020.

Growing up in Ohio City, Kathy loved riding horses up and down the dirt roads with her best friend Debbie. The two of them along with Chuck created many hours of mischief to pass the time. Kathy and Chuck worked hard during the week and also kept horses. She turned that hard work into weekends with her quarter horse Mac, barrel-racing in the rodeo.

Kathy took a voyage to Hawaii with dear friends when she was younger. She took trips with Chuck and Gabe to Alaska in an RV loaded with family. Along with Ron, she spent many weekends supporting Gabe at his high school football games or camping at Salamonie Reservoir with their family. They also enjoyed an anniversary trip to the Smokey Mountains a few years before she lost Ron.

Kathy worked hard her entire life and made a career at Continental Can/Sonoco/Greif. She gave them two fingers before she retired, sadly not the two that she wanted to give them. She retired in 2013 after many years of dedicated service.

There will be will be a celebration of life for Kathy at the park in Ohio City in the spring of 2026 and an ash spreading ceremony in Corolla Beach, North Carolina. Her final resting place will be among the wild horses.

The family asks for donations to be made in Kathy’s memory to Horses for Hope https://horsesforhope.org/. Kathy was the first senior citizen to join this horse loving community for a birthday ride with her granddaughter in 2022. Alternatively, you could also make a donation to the American Alzheimer’s Association in hopes they find a cure for this awful disease.

To share memories or condolences in Kathy’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.