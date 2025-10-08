Librarian: vote yes for Brumback levy

To the Editor,

As a librarian for Crestview Local Schools, I see daily how access to books, technology, and learning opportunities transforms lives. That’s why I strongly support the Brumback Library levy on November 4.

Brumback Library is more than shelves of books – it’s a vital hub for Van Wert County. With branches in Van Wert, Convoy, Wren, Ohio City, Middle Point, and Willshire, it offers something for everyone: print and large-print books, magazines, audiobooks, DVDs, Wonderbooks for young readers, and digital access through Libby and Hoopla.

It also preserves our local history through genealogy collections, cemetery and census records, obituaries, and archives—with in-library access to Ancestry Library Edition. Brumback provides free internet, public computers, printing, and engaging programs like story times, book clubs, homework help, and events for teens.

This levy ensures continued access for all, supports youth and lifelong learning, saves families money, and keeps our library system strong and modern.

On November 4, please vote yes for the Brumback Librarylevy. It’s a vote for literacy, opportunity, and the strength of our community.

Strong libraries make strong communities.

Mrs. Amy Tomlinson SMLS

Crestview Local Schools