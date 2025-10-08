National debt subject of legislation

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representatives Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) and David Thomas (R-Jefferson) are leading House Concurrent Resolution 24, legislation urging Congress to address the growing national debt, which has now surpassed $37 trillion — more than 123 percent of the United States economic output. The resolution highlights that the debt amounts to about $108,000 per Ohio resident, with over $8 trillion held by foreign investors, including more than $800 billion owned by China.

Roy Klopfenstein

“Responsible spending doesn’t burden our children and grandchildren with insurmountable debt. It is vital that we draw attention to this issue and urge immediate federal action because every delay deepens the debt and indentures the future for the next generation,” said Rep. Klopfenstein.

The resolution highlights several concerns, including In 2024, the federal government spent over $1 trillion more than it brought in. Programs like Social Security and Medicare are projected to run out of funding to cover full benefits within the next ten years. Meanwhile, the government is now spending more on interest payments for the national debt than it does on the entire U.S. defense budget, raising concerns about long-term national security.

“It is my hope that our congressional leaders in Ohio can use this resolution as an example for the need and backing to carry out reforms at the federal level to lower the debt,” Rep. Klofenstein said.

“At some point, it will become a state issue with impacts on our national security and ability to operate services and now is past the time to take steps to help,” Rep. Thomas stated.

Both Representatives emphasized that Ohio wants to send a clear message to Congress that it’s time to get back to responsible budgeting and take steps to reduce this dangerous debt.

The resolution has been referred to the House Government Oversight Committee and awaits its first hearing.

Klopfenstein represents Ohio’s 82nd District, which includes all of Van Wert, Paulding, and Putnam counties and the southern portion of Defiance County.