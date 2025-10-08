Recent Vantage Day of Caring a success

By Tressa Ringwald/special to the VW independent

The United Way of Van Wert County and Vantage Career Center held its 27th annual Day of Caring events this past weekend. This annual event helps replenish food and blood supplies within our community. As always, when there is a need in our county, our local businesses and residents step up to the plate to give, volunteer, and advocate.

The Vantage Day of Caring was once again a big success. Photo submitted

As fall sometimes does, Friday morning was unfortunately met with a fog cancellation for school. Students were unable to attend, but volunteers continued to sort food donations that were brought in from local businesses and schools. The food drive collected over nine pallets worth of food. All donations were split between the three local food pantries: Salvation Army, Trinity Friend Church, and Van Wert Co-Operative Ministries. The blood drive collected 84 units to replenish local blood bank supplies, and potentially saving 252 lives. Thank you local girl scout troops for cookies that were given to the blood donors.

Many thanks go to all local schools for their amazing efforts with the food drive! To Vantage Career Center for the use of their facility, to the staff and students for all their work helping collect the food drive items, and to the many United Way Board Members, employees from Ohio Health, Shultz, Huber & Associates, The Marsh Foundation, Community Health Professionals, and food pantry volunteers that help throughout the weekend. A big thank you to Klosterman Pizza for donating pizza and Walmart for donating donuts for the volunteers!

The “Stuff the Truck” event at Walmart and Chief Supermarket ended the weekend, with help from many volunteers, including Vantage Career Center Criminal Justice students, Vantage Career Center Early Childhood students, Van Wert Fire Department, United Way Board and Committee Members and more. Thank you to Walmart and Chief for allowing us to be there, and to Wild WIlly’s and Marco’s for providing pizza for volunteers.

Thank you to our other major sponsors for the event:

Alexander & Bebout Inc.

Baker McClure Law & Title

Braun Industries

Central Insurance

Citizens National Bank

Edward Jones

First Federal of Van Wert

First Financial Bank

Flagstar Bank

Greenway Bank

Key-Ads

Lee Kinstle Sales & Service

Lee’s Ace Hardware

OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital

Paulding Putnam Electric

Shultz, Huber & Associates

Statewide Ford

Superior Credit Union

Tenneco

The Marsh Foundation

Tisha Fast State Farm

Van Wert Service Club

Vancrest of Van Wert

Walmart

“Assisting with United Way’s Day of Caring was a wonderful experience. It’s rewarding to give back to the community, especially knowing how significant food banks’ operations, how people donate foods and funds, and seeing the variety of food offered to families was truly humbling and heartwarming,” said Paula Stabler, 2025 United Way Day of Caring Chair. “I think everyone who’s able to help should get involved – it really gives you a deeper understanding and appreciation for our community. ”

2026’s Vantage Day of Caring will be under the direction of Kristen Price. To find out how you can impact your community contact The United Way of Van Wert County at 419.238.6689, email at director@uwvwco.org, visit www.unitedwayvanwert.org.