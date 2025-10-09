Honor Flight to make one more trip to nation’s capital

Veterans on Tuesday’s Honor Flight will visit several monuments, including the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Flag City Honor Flight photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

FINDLAY — Flag City Honor Flight is preparing for its 33rd mission on Wednesday, October 14, to take 77 veterans, primarily from the Vietnam War era to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials built in their honor.



The organization relies on community donations and flight sponsorships to continue the mission. As a 100 percent volunteer-led organization, every dollar received goes directly toward honoring and thanking veterans for their service.



The fourth honor flight of the year will departfrom Toledo Express Airport in the morning, and veterans will embark on a one-day trip of a lifetime. The itinerary includes visits to the Air Force Memorial, Navy Memorial, Iwo Jima Memorial, Korean Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, WWII Memorial, and Arlington National Cemetery for the Changing of the Guard. Veterans do not pay to fly.

Flag City Honor Flight ensures that all veterans, from World War II through Vietnam, have the opportunity to visit the memorials in Washington, D.C., honoring their service and sacrifices for America’s freedom.



General flight details

5:30 a.m. — Veterans and guardians arrive at Eugene F Kranz Toledo Express Airport

6:30 a.m. — Depart for Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

9:15 a.m. – Tour Marine Memorial

10:30 a.m. – Attend Changing of the Guard ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery

11:45 a.m. – Tour Air Force Memorial

12:30 p.m. – Lunch and tour Navy Memorial

2 p.m. — Tour WWII, Korean and Vietnam Memorials

4:30 p.m. – Dinner and tour Military Women’s Memorial

8 p.m. – Depart Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

9 p.m. — Arrive at Grand Aire Hanger and welcome home celebration

Flag City Honor Flight Inc. is a 100 percent volunteer-run 501c3 organization dedicated to providing veterans in northwest Ohio and surrounding areas with the opportunity to visit their war memorials in Washington, D.C., at no cost. Van Wert County is served by Flag City Honor Flight and by Honor Flight Northeast Indiana. Annual flights are supported by charitable donations and an enduring commitment to honoring America’s heroes.