“Meet the Candidates” set for Wednesday

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce will host “Meet the Candidates Night” from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 15, at the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert.

The vent is an opportunity for the local community to engage with local and regional candidates running for office and learn about their platforms, and hear from organizations with proposed tax levies on the ballot. The objective of the event is to foster open communication and an informed electorate in the upcoming elections.

Attendees will have the chance to hear directly from the candidates during structured presentations followed by a moderated Q&A session. This event is free and open to the public, and the Chamber encourages all residents to attend, participate, and make informed decisions for the future of Van Wert.