Students of the Month…

Crestview Elementary recently named its September Students of the Month, sponsored by Van Wert Cinemas. Students who make the Knight Leader Board each month are put into a drawing for a free 30-day pass to the movie theater for their entire family. Van Wert Cinemas September Students of the Month are: Lucian Hutchison, Eddie Diener (first grade); Goldie Kill, Uli Covarrubias (second grade); Etta Schaffner, Branch Springer (third grade); Nat Mueller, Savanna Miller (fourth grade), and Skyler Pontiuse (fifth grade). Photo submitted