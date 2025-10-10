Columbus Grove shuts out the Knights

VW independent sports

COLUMBUS GROVE — Columbus Grove scored 32 first quarter points and never looked back on the way to a 38-0 win over Columbus Grove at Clymer Stadium Friday night. It was the fifth consecutive win for the Bulldogs (5-3, 5-0 NWC), while the Knights (5-3, 3-2 NWC) dropped their second straight game.

Trevon Baxter accounted for four of Columbus Grove’s four first quarter touchdowns – a 39-yard pass from Landon Best, a 53 yard punt return, a 5-yard pass from Best and a 15-yard pass from Best. The Bulldogs also added their second special teams touchdown of the opening period when Brody McCluer recovered a blocked punt in the end zone.

“From the start we lacked physicality in all three phases of the game,” Crestview head coach Cole Harting said. “By the time we started to play with it, it was way too late.”

The only other score of the game came in the second quarter, when Best connected with Gavin Baxter from 10 yards out with 9:42 left until halftime. The entire second half was played with a continuous clock.

Crestview’s Braxton Leeth, who entered the game averaging 260 yards rushing per outing, was held 54 yards on 15 carries. Huxley Grose completed 11-of-22 passes for 92 yards and was intercepted once. Six of his passes went to Hayden Perrott for 52 yards and the Knights tallied just 157 yards of total offense and had three turnovers.

Best completed 12-of-15 passes for 142 yards and four touchdowns, with Baxter grabbing six passes for 76 yards and three touchdowns. Kolton Wainscott led Columbus Grove’s ground game with six carries for 67 yards, while McCluer added 47 yards on six carries. The Bulldogs finished with 320 yards of total offense.

“It’s sort of broken record throughout the season – we are in position to make plays, we just have to make them,” Harting said.

Crestview will host Spencerville on Friday while Columbus Grove will travel to Lima to face Central Catholic. The two teams are currently tied for first in the NWC.

“We knew this stretch of our season was going to be trying,” Harting said. “We will get back at it next week and put our best effort going forward to beat Spencerville for homecoming.”