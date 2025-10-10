Cougars enjoy 38-20 homecoming win

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

Recent history indicated Friday night’s homecoming game at Cougar Alumni Field at Eggerss Stadium could be a close one but that wasn’t the case, as Van Wert build up a 31-0 halftime lead and went on to defeat Ottawa-Glandorf 38-20. During the previous eight matchups, the average margin of victory was five points, and three of those games went to overtime.

Van Wert’s second possession of the game was hightlighted by a 26-yard run by Xavier Kelly and ended with a 2-yard touchdown run by sophomore quarterback Zach Crummey. The Cougars found the end zone three times in the second quarter, with the first time being a 55-yard touchdown pass from Crummey to Micah Cowan, then the defense came up big on back-to-back O-G possessions. Cohen Bragg ended Ottawa-Glandorf’s ensuing possession by tipping a Tanner Vogt pass to himself and racing 37 yards down the home sideline for a touchdown, increasing Van Wert’s lead to 21-0.

Griffin McCracken kicked a 51-yard field goal on the final play of the first half. It’s believed to be a school record. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“We were up 14 and needed a stop because obviously if they get a score there it’s a game but what a great play by Cohen to tip that up, catch it and get in the end zone,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “It was awesome to see the guys lead him in and it was really a group effort on defense. I’m really happy for him because he’s been playing so well this year.”

The Titans next possession ended with a lost fumble and the Cougars quickly turned that into more points, when Crummey connected with Cowan from 11 yards out.

After forcing a Titan punt, the Cougars took over on the Ottawa-Glandorf 49 with 10 seconds left until halftime. Crummey found Keaten Welch for a 15-yard gain to the O-G 34, then Recker sent out the field goal unit with five seconds left. Griffin McCracken, who booted five PATs in the game, made the most of the opportunity, as he boomed a 51-yard field goal that hit the crossbar and bounced over to give Van Wert a 31-0 halftime lead. It’s believed the field goal is the longest in school history.

“We considered the fair catch free kick but thought we could get a play off without that,” Recker explained. “As soon as we got the ball back coach (Bryce) Crea said ‘here’s what we’re going to do – we’ll through it on the sideline’ and we got it to the 34. I looked at Griff and asked ‘can you kick this’ and he said yes. What a kick – I’m so happy for him.”

Van Wert’s remaining touchdown came late in the third quarter when Kelly scored on a 16-yard run. Kelly went on to finish with 17 carries for 119, putting him over 1,000 yards for the season.

Ottawa-Glandorf got on the board when Jordan Schumaker raced in from five yards out on the first possession of the third quarter, then scored twice in the fourth quarter, once on a 3-yard run by Schumaker, and a 13-yard pass to Asher Rump with nine seconds left in the game.

Crummey finished 7-of-11 for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Cowan caught three passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns and Welch had three receptions for 26 yards. Meanwhile, Vogt completed 15-of-25 passes for 158 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Oscar Salsburey carried 10 times for 121 yards, all in the second half. However, the Cougar defense forced the Titans to turn the ball over on downs four different times.

Van Wert will travel to Shawnee Friday night for a game with big playoff implications. The Indians (5-3, 5-2 WBL) lost to St. Marys Memorial 31-28 on Friday.

“If we want to play in Week No. 11 we have to win this one and just like they have every year, I expect us to have a great week and go give them our best and try to win one,” Recker said.

Cohen Bragg (24) scores on a “pick six.” Bob Barnes photo

Scoring summary

First quarter

5:14 VW – Zach Crummey 2-yard run (Griffin McCracken kick)

Second quarter

9:25 VW – Zach Crummey 55-yard pass to Micah Cowan (Griffin McCracken kick)

7:44 VW – Cohen Bragg 35-yard interception return (Griffin McCracken kick)

4:56 VW – Zach Crummey 11-yard pass to Micah Cowan (Griffin McCracken kick)

0:00 VW – Griffin McCracken 51-yard field goal

Third quarter

7:27 OG – Jordan Schumaker 5-yard run (Cooper Fischer kick)

3:06 VW – Xavier Kelly 16-yard run (Griffin McCracken kick)

Fourth quarter

4:55 OG – Jordan Schumaker 3-yard run (kick failed)

0:09 OG – Tanner Vogt 13-yard pass to Asher Rump (Cooper Fischer kick)