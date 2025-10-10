Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 8

VW independent sports

Here are scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 10.

GMC

Antwerp 20 Wayne Trace 13

Fairview 54 Edgerton 19

Paulding 50 Hicksville 0

Tinora 27 Ayersville 14

MAC

Marion Local 28 Anna 27 (2OT)

Minster 14 Versailles 12

New Bremen 16 Coldwater 7

St. Henry 41 Delphos St. John’s 0

NWC

Bluffton 42 Fort Loramie 9

Columbus Grove 38 Crestview 0

Lima Central Catholic 41 Spencerville 7 (Thursday)

Allen East at Delphos Jefferson (Saturday)

WBL

Bath 49 Celina 35

Defiance 42 Elida 21

St. Marys Memorial 31 Shawnee 28

Van Wert 38 Ottawa-Glandorf 20

Wapakoneta 37 Kenton 6