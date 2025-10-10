Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 8
VW independent sports
Here are scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 10.
GMC
Antwerp 20 Wayne Trace 13
Fairview 54 Edgerton 19
Paulding 50 Hicksville 0
Tinora 27 Ayersville 14
MAC
Marion Local 28 Anna 27 (2OT)
Minster 14 Versailles 12
New Bremen 16 Coldwater 7
St. Henry 41 Delphos St. John’s 0
NWC
Bluffton 42 Fort Loramie 9
Columbus Grove 38 Crestview 0
Lima Central Catholic 41 Spencerville 7 (Thursday)
Allen East at Delphos Jefferson (Saturday)
WBL
Bath 49 Celina 35
Defiance 42 Elida 21
St. Marys Memorial 31 Shawnee 28
Van Wert 38 Ottawa-Glandorf 20
Wapakoneta 37 Kenton 6
