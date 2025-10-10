Knights win regular season finale

VW independent sports

CONVOY – What a “Knight” it turned out to be for Crestview, as the Lady Knights closed out the 2025 regular season at Ray Etzler Gymnasium with a hard fought five set win over Archbold, 19-25, 25-18, 25-21, 19-25, 15-11 on Thursday. Before the match, seniors Lillie Best, Emily Lichtle and Haley McCoy were recognized.

Crestview’s Kaci Gregory (3) hammers home a point against Archbold. Wyatt Richardson photos

Kaci Gregory led Crestview with 19 kills and 17 digs and was 21-of-23 serving with an ace. Lichtle had 23 assists and was 17-of-18 with an ace, while Best had 13 kills, 10 digs and four blocks, and was 11-of-14 at the service line with two aces. Nora Perkins finished with 21 assists and was perfect at the service line, 15-of-15. McCoy finished with a team high six blocks.

Crestview finished the regular season with an overall record of 15-7 (7-0 NWC) and claimed the conference title for the fifth straight season. The Lady Knights will begin Division VI tournament action next Thursday at Coldwater as they go up against the No. 5 ranked Parkway Panthers in the second match of the evening, at approximately 7:30 p.m. The first sectional final match at 6 p.m. will pit No. 2 ranked Coldwater against Lincolnview. The Lancers defeated Defiance 3-2 on Thursday.