Michael (Mike) Robert Scarbrough

Michael (Mike) Robert Scarbrough, age 65, passed away on Saturday, August 23, 2025.

Michael Scarbrough

He was born on August 2, 1960, in Paulding, the son of Robert and Jean (Pier) Scarbrough, who both preceded him in death.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Benjamin) St. Pierre; his son, Justin (Samantha) Scarbrough; his sister, Sandie (Steve) Stecker; his niece, Kaleena (Max) Goetschius; grandchildren, Hanna and Bryce St. Pierre; Adalia, Ayden, and Alicya Scarbrough; great-grandson, Cash Campbell; great-nephew, Lex (Alex) Koerber; great-great-niece, Quinn Koerber, and the mother of his children, Kuka (Scarbrough) Kerns.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Sue, and brother-in-law, Edgar Doster.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, October 17, at Den Herder Funeral Home in Paulding.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Heartland Hospice in Whitehouse, Ohio.