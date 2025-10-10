NSCC, Tiffin U. announce partnership

VW independent staff/submitted information

TIFFIN — Tiffin University has signed a memorandum of understanding with Northwest State Community College, adding the institution as the ninth “DragonNext” partner beginning this fall.

The DragonNext program allows community college students to transfer seamlessly into Tiffin University bachelor’s degree programs. Courses align between the two institutions, and students receive support from counselors at both schools. DragonNext participants also have access to career services, libraries, tutoring, athletics and student activities at each campus, as well as eligibility for grants, loans and work study programs.

Students completing an associate degree at Northwest State can finish a Tiffin University bachelor’s degree with no more than 60 additional credit hours. To qualify, students must be seeking an associate degree at Northwest State Community College and have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.0 for admission to Tiffin University.

Effective fall, 2026, students transferring into main campus programs at Tiffin University through DragonNext will be eligible for TU’s highest merit scholarship, valued at $18,000 annually. The $150 per-credit discount remains in place for Tiffin University’s online programs.

“We are excited to welcome Northwest State Community College as our newest DragonNext partner,” said Kelly Petrosino, DragonNext Program Manager at Tiffin University. “Partnerships like this create real opportunities for students to continue their education with confidence. By joining the DragonNext program, students gain access to a supportive network, guidance from dedicated advisors and resources that help them plan their next steps and achieve their academic and career goals. We are proud to expand our reach and make higher education more accessible to students across the region.”

Northwest State Community College is an accredited two-year, state-assisted institution of higher education that has served northwest Ohio since 1969. NSCC is in the process of opening its Van Wert satellite campus.

Founded in 1888, Tiffin University offers a wide range of academic programs, including associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees.