Rotary Club hosts lunch for students

The Van Wert Rotary Club hosted a packed house at its recent meeting, with over 100 students and Rotarians in attendance. The annual Student Rotarian kickoff brought together students from Van Wert City Schools, Crestview Schools, Lincolnview Schools, and Vantage Career Center to learn about Rotary’s mission of “Service Above Self.”

Each year, the Van Wert Rotary Club awards five scholarships valued at $4,000 each, paid in annual installments of $1,000, to outstanding students who demonstrate leadership, academic achievement, and commitment to community service.

The recent Student Rotarian kickoff drew more than 100 students to a luncheon. Photo submitted

Superintendents, guidance counselors, and teacher advisors from all four schools attended in support of their students and the Rotary Club’s continuing investment in youth leadership and education.

“The Student Rotarian program is one of our favorite initiatives of the year,” said Rotary President Andy Czajkowski. “Seeing so many bright, motivated students engage with our members gives us confidence in the future of Van Wert County.”

The Van Wert Rotary Club continues to champion education, leadership, and service throughout the community.