VWCS conducts successful emergency drill

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert Elementary, Middle, and High Schools successfully conducted a full-scale, state-mandated reverse evacuation drill on Thursday, simulating a severe weather emergency. The coordinated effort demonstrated the district’s strong commitment to safety, preparedness, and student well-being.

Students in grades 1-12 responded quickly, quietly, and responsibly, allowing the drill to proceed smoothly and efficiently.

During the drill, students and staff took shelter in the high school hallway. Photos submitted

“We’re incredibly proud of how our students and staff handled the drill,” said Van Wert City Schools Assistant Superintendent Bob Priest. “It was a true team effort.”

School officials extended sincere thanks to the many individuals and agencies whose ongoing support and partnership were essential to Thursday’s success, including administrators, teachers and support staff the Van Wert City Schools Safety Team, the Van Wert Police Department, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Van Wert County CERT, and the Van Wert County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

“This drill showcased the power of community collaboration and the shared responsibility we all have in keeping our schools safe,” Priest added.