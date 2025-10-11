Robert E. Stemen

Robert E. Stemen, 93, of Van Wert, passed away Thursday afternoon, October 9, 2025, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

He was born on August 6, 1932, in Van Wert the son of Ernest Edward Stemen and Ilo Pearl (Shivley) Stemen, who both preceded him in death. On May 16, 1932, he married Jane Ann (Stemen) who also survives of Van Wert.

Family members include their three children, Gordon (Paula) Stemen of Van Wert, Randy (Beth) Stemen of Van Wert and Debbie Dietrich of Lewisville, North Carolina; grandchildren, Brian, Andrew, Jeremy, Laura Stemen and William Dietrich; 12 great-grandchildren, and one brother, Donald (Sandy) Stemen of Van Wert.

Robert was a 1950 graduate of Van Wert High School and served in the U.S. Air Force. After his service he had worked at Continental Can Company and then Bordens as a machine builder until he retired 1980. Robert was a member of the Van Wert American Legion Post #178 and the NRA.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, October 13, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. There will be calling hours from 12 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Officiating will be Pastor Tim Owens of Pleasant Chapel United Methodist Church. Burial will take place at Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery with military rites by Van Wert American Legion Post #178 and the Van Wert VFW Post #5803.

Preferred memorials: the Pleasant Chapel United Methodist Church or CHP Hospice.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.