Cougars finish third at WBL meet

VW independent sports

Van Wert finished third in the boys and girls Western Buckeye League cross country meet, held at the Van Wert reservior on Saturday.

Symphony Shuerman was the highest placer for the Lady Cougars, finishing fifth overall with a time of 19:22). Ruby Dicke was 13th (20:13), followed by Jasleen Sharma (15th, 20:18), Faith Stoller (21:31) and Whitney Holliday (22:22).

Johan Gemmer led the boys’ team (10th, 17:04), followed by Harrison Sloan (12th, 17:10), Calvin Byrum (17th, 17:26), Alex Bauer (21st, 17:38), and Jayden White (28th, 17:49).

Celina won both team titles, with the boys’ team scoring 50 points and the girls team finishing with 52 points. Defiance was the boys’ runner-up (72), followed by Van Wert (87), while Ottawa-Glandorf was the girls’ runner-up (62) and Van Wert (87).