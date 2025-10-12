Knights, Smith, Moody win NWC titles

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

COLUMBUS GROVE — The Crestview boys have claimed their first NWC cross country championship since 1997. The Knights claimed the team title and the individual title at Saturday’s NWC meet at Columbus Grove.

Lincoln Smith was the individual champion and was named NWC Runner of the Year after logging a time of 15:50. He was followed by Derek Young in third (15:55), Kale Vining in fifth (16:27), both of whom joined Smith as first team All-NWC. Other finishers included Hudson Perrott in seventh (16:45) and Andy Heth in eighth (16:49), both of whom were named second team All-NWC. Caleb Thomas finished 12th (17:19), and Ian Owens came in 17th (17:54).

Crestview’s Lincoln Smith and Lincolnview’s Brynleigh Moody won individual titles at Saturday’s NWC cross country meet. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

As a team, Crestview finished with 24 points, followed by runner-up Columbus Grove (31), Lincolnview (72), Allen East (126) and Bluffton (128).

The Lady Knights finished third and Emily Heth was the individual runner-up with a time of 19:45, which garnered first team All-NWC honors, along with Anna Gardner, who finished fifth (20:38). Other finishers included Kenzie Harting in 27th (23:27), Ava Motycka in 39th (27:07), Marlee Temple in 40th (27:12), Taylor Kittle in 41st (27:31), and Chloe Miller in 44th (28:16).

“Overall, today was our best team effort of the season, which is exactly what we need heading into the tournament,” head coach Randy Grandstaff said. “Nine boys and two girls ran personal records today. I am excited to see what these teams can achieve in the tournament.”

Lincolnview finished third on the boys’ side and the Lancers had four runners finish 13-16: Noah Peters (17:23), Zander Coil (17:24), Max Hammons (17:29) and Kale Kundert (17:52). Elijah Martze finished 20th (18:02), Wyatt Polley (29th, 18:54) and Sawyer Lindemann 31st (18:49).

Lincolnview’s Brynleigh Moody was the individual girls’ champion at Saturday’s meet, finishing with a time of 19:29. Teammate Kassidy Hammons finished sixth (20:50), followed by Josie Miller (12th, 21:48), Elyssa Renner (13th, 21:53), Keira Breese (14th, 22:10), Kendall Hoffman (15th, 22:14) and Harper Reindel (22:44)

Lincolnview finished second in the team standings (40 points), behind Columbus Grove (36). Crestview finished with 74 points and Bluffton with 86 points.