ONDR: fall colors coming slowly

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS – Northeast Ohio is approaching peak fall colors near Lake Erie, but fall color in the rest of the state is slowly progressing, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

“Fall color is slowly popping through, especially on roadways and near water,” said ODNR Fall Color Forester David Parrott. “With the dry weather, the fall colors may change quickly statewide, so be on the lookout for the color change, as it may happen fast and not last long in some areas. Right now, you can find goldenrods, sycamores, and cottonwoods showcasing bright yellows.

“Our fall color reporters continue to see mostly ‘Changing’ conditions with a couple of ‘Near Peak’ and even ‘Peak’ reports across the state,” he added.

Those interested in finding the most eye-catching leaves throughout the season should check out ODNR’s fall color website, the official guide to the changing colors. The website includes:

Weekly color updates and information to help plan a fall color adventure

The new Fall Color Tracker Map

Unique overnight accommodations at Ohio’s state parks

Fun events happening around the state

Information to participate in the Digital Ohio State Parks Passport Challenge on Ohio Trails+ powered by the OuterSpatial App.

ODNR encourages people to share fall color photos using #OhioFall25, #OhioTheHeartofitAll and #FallinOhio. Each week, ODNR will choose photos from those who use this hashtag to share on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For more fall color photos, follow ODNR, Ohio State Parks and Ohio The Heart of It All. on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @OhioDNR, @OHStateParks, @odnrforestry and @OhioTheHeartofitAll.