Students encouraged to read Declaration

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio House of Representatives has passed legislation to encourage students in grades 1-12 to read the Declaration of Independence in the classroom during the 2025–2026 school year in recognition of its 250th anniversary.

Roy Klopfenstein

According to State Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland), House Concurrent Resolution 22 does not impose a mandate on schools. Rather, it encourages them to provide students with opportunities to read and study the document that remains foundational to the United States’ constitutional republic, ensuring the next generation of Ohioans understands the nation’s fundamental principles.

“Our nation is blessed with one of the most significant founding documents, one that affirms our God given right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” Rep. Klopfenstein said. “As we mark this monumental anniversary, it’s vital that our children read and understand its meaning, because the future of our country rests in their hands.”

The 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence takes places on July 4, 2026.

House Concurrent Resolution 22 awaits further consideration from the Ohio Senate.

Klopfenstein represents Ohio’s 82nd District, which includes all of Van Wert, Paulding, and Putnam counties and the southern portion of Defiance County.