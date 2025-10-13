Girl Named Tom back this Sunday

By Quincy Thompson

Van Wert Live is thrilled to welcome Girl Named Tom back to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center stage at 7 p.m. this Sunday, October 19. The sibling trio, known for their stunning harmonies and heartfelt songwriting, last performed at the Niswonger in 2021 and now return with new music and an unforgettable live experience.

This special evening is presented by Superior Credit Union, with generous support from Tom and Julie Burenga, Bruce and Julie Kennedy, and the Gene and Mary Ann Baughman Family. Their support helps keep ticket prices accessible and ensures that top-quality entertainment continues to enrich our community and region.

Fresh off the release of their new music earlier this summer, Girl Named Tom – comprised of siblings Bekah, Joshua, and Caleb Liechty, continues to captivate audiences nationwide with their signature harmonies and emotional performances. Fans will have the chance to experience both their beloved hits and exciting new songs live on stage. They notably made history as “the only group to ever win NBC’s The Voice.” Along the way, they’ve impressively generated over 25 million of streams across chart-rattling covers such as “River,” “The Chain,” and “Dust in the Wind.”

Girl Named Tom will return to the NPAC this Sunday. Tickets are going fast. Photo submitted

The proud Midwesterners gained further traction with the independent release of Another World EP. In 2022, they served up their debut holiday EP, One More Christmas, which reached #1 on the iTunes Charts, and embarked on a massive arena tour supporting Pentatonix for “A Christmas Spectacular.” Since 2022 the group has been living life on the road performing over 250 shows to date. Their inimitable harmony will only continue to resound louder with their most recent EP release “…Wilder Then.”

Opening the evening is rising singer-songwriter Kate Yeager. Raised in New York and growing roots in Nashville, Kate delivers powerful, raw vocals with lyrics that make you question, “How does she know my life?” Seeing Kate live makes you feel like you are spending a night in her living room listening to stories, laughing, and crying over boxed wine.

Tickets for Girl Named Tom are nearly sold out, with under 200 remaining. Don’t miss your chance to see this acclaimed group in the intimate setting of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.