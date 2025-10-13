Goedde students invite vets to breakfast this Wednesday

Breakfast with a Vet will be held at the Van Wert School at the Goedde this Wednesday morning. It’s a chance for local veterans to share stories with students. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert School at the Goedde is honored to invite all veterans in the community to its second annual “Breakfast with a Vet” at 9 a.m. this Wednesday, October 15.

Held in the Goedde gymnasium, the event will offer a warm, complimentary breakfast for the nation’s heroes, served alongside students eager to connect, learn, and express their gratitude.

“Our goal is to create a space where students can learn firsthand from the experiences of veterans,” said Rhonda Cunningham, Director of Van Wert School at the Goedde. “It’s a unique opportunity to build intergenerational connections, promote respect, and foster a deeper understanding of the sacrifices made for our country.”

Now in its second year, “Breakfast with a Vet” continues to serve as both a celebration of service and a learning experience for students, who gain insight into history, patriotism, and the value of community.

No RSVP is required. All veterans are welcome, just bring your appetite and your stories.

Van Wert City Schools thanked event sponsors, United Way of Van Wert County and Walmart for helping make this meaningful event possible.