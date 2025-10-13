Good news: gas prices plunge in Ohio

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 21.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.76/ per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 11.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 38.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 3.5 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.628 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.22 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive was $3.49 per gallon, a difference of $1.27 per gallon.

Gas was $2.60 per gallon Monday night at Pak-a-Sak on N. Washington St. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

As of Monday night in Van Wert, prices ranged from $2.59 at Sunoco on N. Washington St, Casey’s and Murphy USA, to $2.99 at Tyler’s Short Stop. In recent weeks, prices have seemingly jumped by a substantial margin on Tuesdays.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 13.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 14.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Americans appear to be on the cusp of seeing the national average drop below $3 per gallon for the first time in years, as prices have fallen across the vast majority of the country,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With well over 40 states seeing gas prices decline and oil plunging below $60 per barrel to end the week, the good news may not end if — and when — the national average hits that magical $2.99 mark. We could even see a handful of stations in places like Oklahoma, Texas, or even Wisconsin drop below $2 per gallon in the weeks ahead — something not seen since the pandemic.”

“In addition, with wages up and gas prices down, Americans are spending the smallest share of their paycheck on gasoline in many years,” he added.

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

October 13, 2024: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

October 13, 2023: $3.17/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

October 13, 2022: $3.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.92/g)

October 13, 2021: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

October 13, 2020: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

October 13, 2019: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)

October 13, 2018: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

October 13, 2017: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)

October 13, 2016: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

October 13, 2015: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)