Gregory named NWC Player of the Year

Crestview’s Kaci Gregory has been named NWC Player of the Year, while Tammy Gregory has been named NWC Coach of the Year in balloting by conference volleyball coaches.

The Knights (15-7, 7-0 NWC) finished as conference champions for fifth straight season.

Haley McCoy joined Gregory on the all-NWC first team, while teammates Lillie Best and Emily Lichtle were named second team all-NWC. Nora Perkins was named honoroable mention all-NWC.

Crestview’s Kaci Gregory (3) has been named NWC Player of the Year. Wyatt Richardson photo

Lincolnview’s Kara Suever and Ila Hughes were named first team all-NWC, Brooklyn Byrne and Makynlee Dickinson were named second team all-NWC and Annabel Horstman was named honorable mention all-NWC.

First Team All-NWC

Kaci Gregory, Haley McCoy, Crestview; Kara Suever, Ila Hughes, Lincolnview; Kendall Stackhouse, Karlee Lora, Bluffton; Aubrey Schroeder, Columbus Grove; Carolina Kill, Lima Central Catholic.

Second Team All-NWC

Lillie Best, Emily Lichtle, Crestview; Brooklyn Byrne, Makynlee Dickinson, Lincolnview; Lydia Sarka, Columbus Grove; Aniya Prowant, Allen East; Vanessa Cross, Libby Hocanson, Bluffton.

Honorable Mention All-NWC

Nora Perkins, Crestview; Annabel Horstman, Lincolnview; Aleena Nickles, Ella Downing, Allen East; Saige Benroth, Elyse Fortman, Columbus Grove; Tatum Schwartz, Allison Post, Spencerville; Camryn Fruchey, Bluffton; Alissa Gallemeier, Kate Brinkman, Claire Brinkman, Delphos Jefferson; Alyssa Donley, Lima Central Catholic.