Improved Crestview athletic facilities closer to reality

Crestview Local Schools Board of Education President Brad Perrott reads aloud items on Monday’s agenda. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — The Crestview Local Schools Board of Education has taken another step toward a project designed to improve the district’s athletic facilities.

During Monday night’s monthly meeting, the board voted to hire Wapakoneta-based Peterson Construction Company as the Construction Manager at-Risk for the pending facilities renovation project.

“The goal by using the CMR model will allow us to better value engineer and utilize local contractors as much as possible,” Board President Brad Perrott explained.

The project includes relocating the football stadium, installing new bleachers, new lights and artificial turf, relocating the varsity baseball diamond and making the existing diamond the new field for junior varsity baseball, upgrades to the varsity softball diamond, and improvements to the gymnasium, including new bleachers.

“Moving them (the football stadium and baseball diamond) makes the most sense for the long term and the cost differential is low enough to justify it,” Perrott said. “Once moved, the fields will be properly aligned and will allow for improved safety and visibility for the fans.”

The price tag for the entire athletics renovation project is currently estimated at approximately $13 million, but Perrott noted the numbers will become more clear once the board gets into final drawings and the bidding process.

Superintendent Matt Dube said new bleachers will need to be ordered by the end of this month, exterior lights for the football stadium by the end of next month, and artificial turf by the end of the calendar year. The renovations, including the relocated football stadium, are expected to be complete in time for the 2026-2027 school year.

Dube briefly reviewed the district’s grade on the most recent state school report card. Crestview scored four out of a possible five stars.

In other business, the board approved amended fiscal year 2026 permanent appropriations and after hearing a presentation from Treasurer/CFO Ashley Whetsel, approved the updated five year financial forecast. She said while current projections show a positive cash balance through fiscal year 2030, it’s difficult to predict future finances due to uncertainty of state funding and possible changes to Ohio’s property taxes, including the potential elimination of property taxes altogether.

“While there’s no doubt that there needs to be reform within the property tax system, the legislature should take caution with their broad stroke approach,” Whetsel said. “Our revenue and our ability to manage the district is under threat by the Ohio legislature. It’s a fact that our revenue will be decreased by some way, shape or form, and the state wants us to do more with less.”

She added Crestview isn’t alone, school districts throughout Ohio are or will be affected.

Board members accepted a mini-grant of $200 from Delta Kappa Gamma Beta Eta club for the Crestview Middle School/High School library, along with a $1,500 grant from Central Insurance for the STEM program.

The Crestview indoor track club was approved as a school club and will be coached voluntarily by John Rosebrock.

Just one personnel item was on the agenda – the board accepted the resignation of school nurse Susan Sanderson, effective September 30.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, November 10, in the multipurpose room.