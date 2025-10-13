Lincolnview selling hoops season tickets

VW independent sports/submitted information

Reserved seat/season tickets for boys’ JV/varsity basketball games for those who had seats in 2024-25 will be sold in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall (first door to the left after entering main high school entrance) on the following dates:

Tuesday, October 28, 5-6 p.m., reserved seat season ticket holders whose last name begins with A-K; 6-7 p.m., reserved seat season ticket holders whose last name begins with L-Z.

Tuesday, November 4, 5-6 p.m. reserved seat season ticket holders who wish to make seat changes followed by fans who wish to purchase reserved seat season tickets for the first time

All seats/tickets are $68. Please have your check made out prior to attending to help expedite processing the tickets. Make all checks payable to Lincolnview Athletic Department.

If you cannot purchase your tickets on the assigned date and time, you can stop in the high school office during school hours between October 20 and November 7.

If you are not purchasing your seats, contact Brady Overholt, Alison Hammons or Kay Mohr by calling 419.968.2214 or emailing one of them, boverholt@lvlancers.com, ahammons@lvlancers.com, or kmohr@lvlancers.com.

The Lancers will open their season at home on Friday, November 28, vs. Wayne Trace. Other home games during the 2025-2026 season are against Upper Scioto Valley, Ottoville, Fort Jennings, Spencerville, Bluffton, Parkway, Delphos Jefferson, Paulding, Crestview and Arlington.