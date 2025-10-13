Random Thoughts: all football edition

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts centers around an unusual stat, a record field goal, a big turnaround, a losing streak no more, a two point try, and James Franklin.

Friday night stat

Van Wert raced out to a 31-0 lead over Ottawa-Glandorf and the Cougars went on to win Friday night’s homecoming game 38-20. An oddity in the game – the Titans ran twice as many plays as Van Wert, 71-35. Numbers can be misleading though, as Van Wert scored on an interception return and shortly after a fumble recovery. It was Van Wert’s first home win of the season, very fitting on homecoming.

What a kick

The only real drama during Friday’s game was the school record 51-yard field goal kicked by Griffin McCracken on the final play of the first half. It kept sailing and it was apparent it was going to be close – very close. In fact, it was so close that it hit the crossbar and bounced over. What a fun moment for McCracken, the Cougars and the fans.

Big turnaround

A tip of the cap to Paulding head football coach Jim Menzie, who has guided the Panthers to an 8-0 (5-0 GMC) start. Menzie took over as interim head coach shortly before the start of the 2022 season, then had the interim tag removed after the season. During the interim season, the Panthers were 1-9 but afterward, players and parents lobbied for his return. It paid off as the team went 6-4 in 2023 and 7-3 last season. Now, Paulding is eyeing a Green Meadow Conference championship, an undefeated season and a home playoff game.

Vanlue

Congratulations to the Vanlue Wildcats, who snapped a 32-game football losing streak with a 32-28 win over Jefferson Township on Friday. If I’m not mistaken, Vanlue is the smallest school in Ohio to field a football team and numbers are always a concern, yet they keep plugging away. It paid off Friday night at home.

Two point try

It was certainly worth a shot. Friday night, Anna scored in the second overtime against Marion Local and made the decision to go for two and the win. It didn’t pan out and the Flyers escaped with a 28-27 victory, which extended their winning streak to 72. It’s the third close call for Marion Local this season. The Flyers got by St. Henry 21-14 in Week No. 3, and 20-19 over Versailles in Week No. 6.

Penn State

I’ll admit, I didn’t think James Franklin would get the boot mid-season. After the season, maybe, but not after six games. It happened Sunday morning, hours after a stunning home loss to Northwestern. He’s walking away with close to $50 million and despite the struggles this year, he’ll be a highly sought after coach by other programs. His buyout is said to be the second highest in college football history. It makes you wonder if schools will start rethinking these massive buyouts.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.