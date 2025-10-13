Students inducted into Vantage NTHS

VW independent staff/submitted information

42 outstanding Vantage Career Center seniors were recently inducted as members of the Vantage chapter of the National Technical Honor Society during a special candlelight ceremony held at the school.



Vantage students who achieved a 3.75 grade point average or better, while maintaining a 95 percent attendance rate, both their junior and senior year, were eligible to apply for membership. In addition to submitting a resume and writing an essay stating why they would like to be a part of the NTHS, the students were also required to obtain three teacher recommendations.

Here is the list of 2025 Vantage National Technical Honor Society inductees: Ryan Aldrich (Fort Jennings), Xander Bartley (Paulding), Zion Bertsch (Lincolnview), Jayci Blue (Van Wert), Lily Boyd (Wayne Trace), Abigail Bullinger (Ottoville), William Burgei (Wayne Trace), Landon Calvelage (Fort Jennings), Audrey Dougal (Wayne Trace), Cole English (Continental), Lydia Etzkorn (Delphos St. Johns), Bela Fiedler (Ottoville), Chase German (Fort Jennings), Alexander Groch (Delphos Jefferson), Haiven Harsh (Continental), Zaria Harter (Lincolnview), Jackson Hoersten (Delphos St. Johns), Zachary Hohlbein (Ottoville), Grady Holdgreve (Delphos St. Johns), Damien Iliff (Paulding), Jaelynn Karcher (Van Wert), Brooklyn King (Paulding), Griffin Kosch (Antwerp), Layla Kremer (Paulding), Jason Luersman (Kalida), Felicia Martz (Van Wert), Cora Meyer (Crestview), Lucas Morehead (Wayne Trace), Annelise Price (Kalida), Macie Pugh (Lincolnview), Eric Reinhart (Wayne Trace), Rileigh Sanders (Paulding), Colten Sargent (Antwerp), Dylan Schaefer (Fort Jennings), Cruse Schroeder (Ottoville), James Schroeder (Fort Jennings), Myleigh Sheets (Wayne Trace), Reilly Stegaman (Fort Jennings), Drew Ulm (Delphos St. Johns), Henry Walpole (Delphos St. Johns), Riley Wenzlick (Delphos St. Johns), and Caroline Winans (Wayne Trace).

42 students were recently inducted into the Vantage Career Center National Technical Honor Society. Photo submitted

NTHS membership is the highest recognition for excellence in career-technical education and serves as a respected indicator of achievement, skill, and leadership in the workplace. Students are selected for membership as a reward for exceptional performance in workforce education, to help develop self-esteem and pride in work, and to encourage them to reach for superior levels of academic and technical success.



The National Technical Honor Society also promotes business and industry’s core workplace values; knowledge, skill, honesty, service, responsibility, scholarship, citizenship, and leadership.

During the ceremony, each of these workplace values was represented by a candle lit by an inductee, symbolizing their commitment to uphold these guiding principles:

Knowledge – Mr. Ben Winans

Skill – Brooklyn King

Honesty – Riley Wenzlick

Service – Annelise Price

Responsibility – Dylan Schaefer

Scholarship – Abigail Bullinger

Citizenship – Eric Reinhart

Leadership – Zaria Harter

“The National Technical Honor Society is an organization committed to its core values of career and leadership development, service, and recognition,” said Tony Unverferth, social studies instructor and NTHS committee member. “Membership gives Vantage students an outstanding opportunity to strengthen these qualities, as well as career-tech education in general, through various projects and events within our school and their communities. The NTHS induction ceremony is just the first step in recognizing the awesome achievements these students have already accomplished while at Vantage, while also setting the tone for the continuous excellence and service they are committing to in order to advance the organization and our school.”

The distinguished honor recognizes not only academic excellence but also the character and professionalism that define Vantage Career Center students.

The event was organized by the NTHS Committee, with support from Vantage staff and administration.