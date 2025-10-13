Terrell Ray Oetzel

Terrell Ray Oetzel, an internationally respected real estate appraiser and beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2025. He was 85.

Terry learned his work ethic from his parents, Ransom Stewart and Anna Margaret Yahl Oetzel, and joined his dad at age 7 working on farms in Ohio. His passion shifted to appraising, which he practiced up until a week before he passed. His expertise was sought on projects around the world.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Beverly; his daughter, Jennifer Prewitt and her husband, Edward, of Fayetteville, Arkansas; his brother, Rodger Oetzel and his wife, Janette, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; grandson, Fletcher Ransom Prewitt; and his niece and nephews Suzanne, Stephen, and Scott. He is also survived by cousins, Tom and Dan Oetzel and their wives and children.

Terry received an undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University in 1962 and a master’s degree from Michigan State University two years later. Terry and Beverly settled in East Lansing, where he started his professional career as an industrial real estate appraiser with his long-time partner and friend, Don Whipp.

He held numerous leadership positions in real estate, culminating with his becoming national president of the American Institute of Real Estate Appraisers in 1988. At the time he was the youngest president in the history of the organization. Outside of his family, being a part of the Appraisal Institute and mentoring young appraisers was one of his greatest joys. In 2021 he was awarded their highest honor; the J. Scott Robinson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Terry was an avid fan of OSU and MSU sports. He cheered for “whatever team would beat Michigan!” He and Beverly attended every MSU football and basketball game they could. He enjoyed Diet Cokes from McDonald’s and could tell you the different price of a McDonald’s drink in any town between Michigan, Arkansas and Florida. He loved walking on Crescent Beach in Siesta Key, Florida, where he and Beverly spent the winter months in retirement.

Terry’s top priority was his family. He loved exploring the world with Beverly and supporting her fondness of a gift shop. He was so proud of Jennifer and everything she did in life and became especially close to her husband, Edward. He loved attending Jennifer’s events when she was growing up and did the same with Fletcher when he and Beverly would visit Fayetteville before moving there in 2022.

Terry was a great friend and mentor and was incredibly generous. He and Beverly contributed to many local charities and his alma maters. He was a gentleman, and he treated people with kindness.

A graveside service will be held for family on Saturday, October 18, at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert. A celebration of his life will be held at the Harrison Road House in East Lansing at 12 p.m. Sunday, October 19. All are welcome.

Arrangements are under the direction of Moore’s Chapel in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Willard Walker Hospice Home, 325 E. Longview St., Fayetteville, AR 72703.

