Carolyn Jane (Cotner) Fast

Carolyn Jane (Cotner) Fast, 91, passed peacefully on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, at the Hearth & Home assisted-living community, surrounded by her beloved children and their spouses.

Carolyn was born in Van Wert on Jan. 21, 1934, as the only child of Wilbur and Edna (Runser) Cotner.

Carolyn was a 1952 graduate of Van Wert High School and attended Miami University. While she had been employed by Hallmark Incorporated, Carolyn was also a prodigious basket weaver, constructing more than 8,200 baskets throughout the second half of her life. She often spent weekends selling her baskets at craft shows and weaving with other ladies. Carolyn served many years as a pianist at the former Haviland Baptist Church, and she later attended Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert.

Carolyn wrote that she wanted to be remembered as a person who enjoyed life – “an honest, fun, creative and pleasant person.” Over the years, she loved traveling with cousins and other relatives to destinations like Wisconsin, North Carolina and Vermont, trying new restaurants, and playing cards and games. In her later years, Carolyn always had a new game ready to entertain her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at the holidays. Carolyn credited her mother-in-law Marie Fast for teaching her how to cook, and no family holiday was complete without Carolyn’s famous cinnamon rolls. Most of all, though, Carolyn said she wanted to be remembered as a good mother to her four children.

She is survived by one daughter, Susan (Michael) Brady of Payne, and two sons, Steven (Mary Jane) Fast of Haviland, and Michael (Jill) Fast of Van Wert. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Stephanie (Jason) Cox and Kimberly (Gino) Farnham, Nathaniel (Rebecca) Fast, Brian (Jessica) Brady, Austin Fast, Logan Fast, Zane Fast, and Jace Fast, and six great-grandchildren, Brady Cox, Andrew Cox, Madeleine Brady, Jack Brady, Lilly Fast, and Scarlett Fast.

She was preceded in death by a son, Scott Fast, and her former husband, John Fast.

Please join us to celebrate Carolyn’s life at a visitation from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, October 25, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in Latty Township, Paulding County.

Preferred memorials: Trinity Friends Church, Van Wert.

Expressions of sympathy may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.