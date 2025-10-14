College Credit Plus meeting scheduled

Principals and counselors from Lincolnview, Crestview, Vantage, and Van Wert City Schools, as well as local college representatives, will host an informational meeting for parents/guardians interested in learning more about the College Credit Plus program.

The meeting, scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 5, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, will consist of a general session giving more information on College Credit Plus, as well as individual meetings with respective schools. There will be several colleges and universities in attendance.

The Ohio Department of Education began the College Credit Plus program for all students enrolled in Ohio schools. College Credit Plus has two fundamental positions:

Students (grades 7-12) must be an Ohio resident enrolled in a participating college of choice.

Students can earn transcripted college and high school credit upon successfulcompletion of the course.

Eligible students may need a qualifying college entrance exam score that places them in courses above a remediation level to participate.

Any parent or guardian who has a student who might be interested in earning college credit during their time in high school should plan on attending the meeting on November 5. Anyone with questions prior to the meeting can contact the Student Services Office at 419.238.2180 or Van Wert High School at 419.238.3350.