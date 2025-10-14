Cougars to face much-improved Shawnee

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

It’s a game that has major playoff implications for Van Wert.

If the Cougars (4-4, 3-4 WBL) can defeat Division III Shawnee (5-3, 5-2 WBL) on the road Friday night, it would likely give a substantial boost to the team’s playoff hopes. Currently, Van Wert is currently ranked No. 11 in Division IV, Region 14, with the top 12 teams qualifying for the playoffs after Week No. 10. Shawnee is currently No. 8 in Region 10.

Xavier Kelly has rushed for more than 1,000 yards for the Cougars this season. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

The Indians went just 2-8 in 2024, but under second year head coach Shane Wireman, Shawnee started this season 5-1 (5-0 WBL) before dropping back-to-back games to Wapakoneta and St. Marys Memorial. Two of Shawnee’s three losses have come to state-ranked teams – No. 2 Lima Central Catholic and now No. 2 Wapak. Despite the previous two weeks, Shawnee has engineered the biggest turnaround in the Western Buckeye League.

“Overall we have been able to win a couple more games than last year, but we are still early in the process of trying to establish our culture of building good practice habits and learning to continue to work hard regardless of the ups and downs that come within a season,” Wireman said. “I credit a lot of what has been accomplished up to this point to the amount of work our players put into their offseason weight room work as well as the work they put in during the summer. Obviously being in the second year of the offensive and defensive schemes with them has also allowed players to feel more confident and comfortable with what we are trying to accomplish on Friday nights.”

“Coach Wireman came to Shawnee after going 10-0 at Waynesfield-Goshen, so its not a surprise that he has Shawnee playing very well this season,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “They are led by their quarterback who does a great job distributing the ball but can keep plays alive in the pocket and is also their leading rusher. Across the board they have good size and athleticism as every position and they play a very physical brand of football. We have to be able to defend the run defensively and create our own big plays on offense.”

Dual-threat quarterback JJ Spyker has thrown for nearly 1,500 yards and 12 touchdowns, while rushing for over 600 yards and 11 more scores. Reese Davidson is the team’s leading receiver with over 500 yards. Prior to last week’s game against St. Marys Memorial, the Indians were first among WBL teams against the run, allowing just 101 yards per game. Even so, that unit remains No. 1 against the run and No. 2 overall in total defense.

The Cougars evened their overall record with last week’s 38-20 win over Ottawa-Glandorf. Van Wert enjoyed a 31-0 lead at halftime, with three points coming on the final play of the half, courtesy of a school record 51-yard field goal by Griffin McCracken. It was the fourth school record set in two weeks. Against St. Marys Memorial in Week No. 7, Zach Crummey passed for 461 yards and Micah Cowan caught 18 passes for 330 yards.

“All three of those guys had great moments that will be great memories but the nice thing about them is they would all say it’s because of the team,” Recker said. “I am so proud to have been able to watch these guys and our team have some great moments during this season.”

Last week against the Titans, linebacker Briggs Wallace finished with nine tackles and a sack and is now the team leader in tackles with 65.

“Briggs has really been playing well this season,” Recker stated. “He is a guy that gives you everything he has no matter the situation, whether it is practice, games, class, or anything else he is doing. He moved to inside linebacker on defense and has a great knack for getting to the football. He brings a lot of strength and toughness to the field and is making a lot of plays on special teams for us. He plays with a lot of passion and is a guy that is a great example for his teammates.

With Crummey passing for over 1,700 yards and 13 touchdowns and running for eight more, Xavier Kelly topping 1,000 yards and 13 scores, plus Cowan (58-786, five touchdowns) and Keaten Welch (32-461, five touchdowns), Wireman acknowledged the Cougars pose some obstacles.

“Offensively they have multiple weapons in No. 11 (Kelly), No. 10 (Cowan), and their quarterback who all can make plays if you focus too much on trying to stop the other guys. They have been successful both running and passing the football as they do a good job of staying balanced, and they have a lot of team speed that forces you to always guard against giving up the big plays. Defensively Van Wert does a good job with their scheme. They have the 3-safety look that makes it difficult to fit throws into tight passing windows, and they do a good job of running to the football and rallying down to defend the run game.”

“Overall, I believe it’s two very evenly matched football teams and it will take a four quarters to decide who is going to come away with the win Friday night,” he added.

“I love how the competitiveness of our league raises everyone’s level of play,” Recker said. “Teams compete every week and every team in our league has a share of good athletes and guys that play a physical style of football. I think most people expected Wapak to be at the top, as they have been this season, and then each week it is anyone’s game depending on how you play and perform each Friday.”

The Cougars have won six straight over Shawnee, including a 28-14 decision last season.

Friday’s game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.