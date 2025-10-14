Crestview finishes soccer season

VW independent sports

OTTOVILLE — No. 5 seed Crestview held a 2-1 lead at halftime, but No. 3 seed Ottoville scored three goals in the second half to post a 4-2 victory in the Division V sectional finals at Ottoville on Tuesday. Ellie Ward scored one goal on a corner kick with an assist from Cylee Grubb. Evie Williman had one unassisted goal. Ella Lamb had 17 saves and set a new school record for career saves with 572 saves. She was assisted in defense by Dakota Thornell, Madi Springer, Marissa Gros, and Kenzie Heffner. The Lady Knights finished their season 5-11-2.