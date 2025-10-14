Crestview High School introduces homecoming court

Members of this year’s homecoming court are (front row) Kaylee Owens, Ava Motycka, Caroline Marks, Ellie Ward, Peyton Hoffman and Delanie Balliet. Back row: Tate Lichtensteiger, Will Sheets, Brentyn Rodriguez, Hayden Perrott, Liam Putman and Evin Brincefield. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — There are just two weeks left in the 2025 high school football regular season and after two straight road games, the Crestview Knights will return home Friday night to face Spencerville. It’s also this year’s homecoming game for the Knights and their fans.

The 2025 Crestview homecoming court will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Friday prior to the 7 p.m. and this year’s king and queen will be crowned before kickoff.

Members of the court include freshman attendant Kaylee Owens, sophomore attendant Delanie Balliet, and junior attendant Ava Motycka, along with senior queen candidates Caroline Marks, Ellie Ward and Peyton Hoffman. This year’s homecoming court also includes freshmen Tate Lichtensteiger, sophomore Evin Brincefield and junior Will Sheets, plus senior king candidates Brentyn Rodriguez, Hayden Perrott and Liam Putman.

Homecoming spirit week is being celebrated with dress up days for students throughout the week. The homecoming parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and will conclude at the school where the junior and senior boys will compete in the BuffPuff volleyball game in the gym. Admission is $1.

The annual homecoming dance for all high school students will take place from 8-11 p.m. Saturday evening at the school. Tickets are required for admission.