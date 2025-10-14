Knights return home to face Spencerville

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

CONVOY — After back-to-back road games against state ranked Bluffton and NWC co-leader Columbus Grove, the Crestview Knights will try to regroup in time for Friday night’s homecoming game against Spencerville.

The Knights fell to Bluffton 49-34, then were shut down 38-0 by a Columbus Grove team that has now won five straight as it tries to defend its conference title. Grove’s stingy defense held Crestview to just 157 total yards, including 54 yards on 15 carries by Braxton Leeth.

Braxton Leeth is closing in on 2,000 yards rushing. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“We knew this stretch was going to be tough,” Crestview head coach Cole Harting said. “Even though we didn’t have the outcomes we wanted, there was still plenty to learn from. Our guys continue to work hard to keep getting better every single day and they bring energy and enthusiasm everyday at practice. If we keep that up, we will have a great chance to win these last two games.”

Despite last week’s result, Crestview remains the NWC’s second highest scoring team (32.6 ppg), second in total yards per game (351) and the top rushing team in the NWC (251). In addition, Leeth leads all conference rushers by a wide margin, with 200 carries for a school record 1,882 yards and 28 touchdowns.

“Crestview is a good football team,” Spencerville head coach Kyle Koenig said. “I think the obvious big concern is how are we going to stop Leeth in the run game. He is a load and he is getting a ton of carries and in the past, we have not done a good job of containing him.”

“That’s a big point of emphasis for us this week is getting guys to the football and trying to not solo tackle,” Koenig continued. “If you try to solo tackle him it probably is not going to end in your favor, so we need to get 11 guys to the ball and try and make him earn every yard.”

It’s been a struggle for Spencerville (1-7, 0-5 NWC) in the rugged NWC. The young Bearcats defeated Wayne Trace in a 25-21 thriller in Week No. 2 but have dropped six straight since then, including a 41-7 loss to No. 2 Lima Central Catholic last Thursday night. Despite that, Koenig said he has reason to be encouraged.

“The one thing that I really enjoy about this team, besides just the positive attitudes and the fact that they are great kids, is the fact that they have always competed no matter the circumstance in every game,” he explained. “We preach this all year, and our kids have done exactly that. It is also clear to me that our young guys have shown tremendous growth throughout the year. From Week No. 1 to Week No. 9 our sophomores have done a great job of getting better and it has been fun seeing them develop.”

The ground-based Bearcats are averaging 181 total yards per game, including 149 rushing per outing. Zack Looser leads the team with 123 carries for 434 yards and a touchdown, while Kolten Grigsby has 59 carries for 232 yards and three touchdowns. Austin McMichael has added 58 carries for 204 yards and a score. The Bearcats haven’t thrown the ball much, averaging just eight passes attempts and 32 yards passing per game. In conference games, quarterback Grady Smith has completed 12-of-36 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, Spencerville allows 340 total yards per game, including 160 rushing.

“Despite their struggles this season, they are still a very capable team. Coach Koenig has his team playing very hard and physical,” Harting said of the Bearcats. Offensively they aren’t in any rush, they take their time, run the ball, and keep the clock moving. Throughout the season, they have had many drives take almost an entire quarter. We have to do a great job on first and second down to get them into third and long.”

“Defensively they do a great job of creating pressure, they like to blitz and their line does a good job of shooting gaps. Last week they did a great job stopping the run vs LCC, who runs the ball very well. It’s no secret that we like to run the ball too, so we will need to execute our blocking assignments in order to have success.”

Homecoming week brings with it all of the usual festivities and activities, but Harting said it hasn’t changed Crestview’s approach to the game.

“Homecoming week is always fun, between the spirit days, parade, prep rallies, it’s a great time but as far as football is concerned, it’s business as usual,” he stated.

Crestview has won three straight against the Bearcats. Spencerville’s last win in the series came during the 2021 season, 29-28.