OPSMA weekly prep football notebook

VW independent sports/submitted information

Football players from all over Ohio put up some amazing performances in the eighth week of the season. Here, the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association compiles the best of the best with the OPSMA High School Football Notebook.

Let’s take a look.

-Van Wert’s Griffin McCracken kicked a school record 51-yard field goal on the final play of the first half of Friday’s homecoming game vs. Ottawa-Glandorf. The field goal gave Van Wert a 31-0 lead and the Cougars went on to win 38-20. McCracken is a four sport athlete at Van Wert – football, golf, basketball and baseball.

-For the third time in the last four weeks and second straight week, Defiance senior Kelten Gibbs eclipsed the 200-yard mark, most recently with 265 yards and five TDs on 35 carries as the Bulldogs shut out Elida 22-0 in the second half for a 42-21 road win. In the last four weeks alone, the two-way standout at running back and linebacker has 893 yards and 11 TDs on 116 carries (7.7 ypc).

-The Wapakoneta Redskins capped off Senior Night with a dominant 37-6 win over Kenton, improving to 8-0 on the season. Senior quarterback Caleb Moyer led the way with 188 passing yards and 3 touchdowns, while defensive end Braylen Walter made history recording sack number eleven on the year for a new school record.

Van Wert’s Griffin McCracken kicked a school record 51-yard field goal during Friday’s win over Ottawa-Glandorf. Bob Barnes photo

-Paulding moved one win away from its first-ever Green Meadows Conference football title and first grid league title of any kind since winning the Northwest Conference in 1988 by blanking Hicksville 50-0. The 8-0 Panthers can clinch that GMC title Friday with a win over Tinora (4-1 GMC).

-Antwerp standout lineman Keegan Gray-Wyckoff, a 6-6, 276-pound junior, found the end zone for the third time this season, hauling in a 30-yard touchdown pass wearing a No. 9 jersey in the Archers’ 20-13 win over county rival Wayne Trace. Gray-Wyckof also chipped six tackles, two TFLs and a sack and his 26 points (three TDs, four conversion runs) ranks second on the team in scoring this season.

-Dylan Schauffele was the top offensive performer of the 50th River Bowl meeting between Defiance County rivals Tinora and Ayersville as Tinora won 27-14 for the Rams’ third straight win against the Pilots and 17th in the last 19 years.

-Fairview QB William Zeedyk continued to put up gaudy scoring numbers in another Apache win, completing 18-of-27 passes for 350 yards and three TDs while rushing for two more scores in a 54-19 win at Edgerton.

-Maria Stein’s Marion Local needed a goal-line stand on a potential winning two-point conversion in double overtime to extend their nation’s best active win streak to 72 games in holding on for a 28-27 win over Anna at Booster Stadium in Maria Stein. Anna led 14-7 at halftime before Kamden Eifert tied the game in the third quarter with a three-yard run. Zebadiah Pleiman scored Anna’s touchdown in the first overtime on an eight-yard pass from Logan Ziegenbusch, only for Eifert to score from three yards out with the extra point from Thomas Winner sending the game into a second overtime. Eifert scored his fourth TD of the game on the Flyers’ possession. Ziegenbusch hit Brody Murray for a 14-yard scoring pass. The Rockets then went for the win, but the Ziegenbusch’s pass was off the mark to end the game. Eifert rushed for 155 yards on 32 carries.

-Aidan Eastham kicked three field goals (16, 37, 34 yards) to go along with a Gavin Quellhorst 22-yard touchdown reception to help New Bremen defeat Coldwater 16-7. It was the Cardinals’ first win over Coldwater since 1997.

-Trailing 21-7 at half against fellow one-loss NWOAL foe Patrick Henry, Archbold pitched a second-half shutout and Morgan Harris nabbed a go-ahead one-handed 21-yard TD reception late in the third quarter as the Bluestreaks won 22-21 for their sixth straight victory.

-For the third straight week, Napoleon’s Hayden Groll and George Eggers each rushed for over 100 yards and the Wildcats topped at least 319 total rushing yards, this time with 322 against Bowling Green in a 19-3 road win. Groll had 19 carries for 148 yards and two TDs and Eggers 101 yards and a TD on 15 totes as the two have combined to rush for 1,166 yards and 18 TDs the last month.

-Shelby’s Brayden DeVito passed Joe Burrow on Ohio high school football’s all-time career passing yards list when he threw for 305 in a 42-0 win over Ontario. DeVito completed 18-of-22 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns while also running for 46 yards on nine carries with two TDs. Avery Lambert had five catches for 60 yards and a score while Brady Bowman had three catches for 48 yards and a TD and Casyn Koch caught a 38-yard TD pass. Travis Slone had three carries for 25 yards and a TD on the ground to lead the Whippets’ stellar offensive night. DeVito also added an interception in the end zone on defense while Sam Gwirtz had seven tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery and Koch also recovered a fumble. Carter Kessler had eight tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack while Brice Sampsel had 11 tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and a forced fumble to lead a shutout defensive effort.

-Lexington’s Markale Martin ran for 122 yards on 19 carries with a touchdown in the Minutemen’s 44-20 win over New Philadelphia in Week 8. Joe Caudill was sensational completing 12-of-18 passes for 168 yards and four touchdowns while also running for 97 yards on 12 carries. Seven Allen ran for 15 yards on four carries with a 6-yard touchdown run while also catching four passes for 59 yards and a score and recording a tackle that led to a safety on defense. Brayden Fogle caught three passes for 41 yards with a 23-yard TD catch, Avery Crawford had two catches for 33 yards and a 21-yard TD catch and Cohen Boozer had a 23-yard TD catch of his own.

-Mansfield Senior’s Sean Tanner completed 9-of-18 passes for 101 yards and three touchdowns in the Tygers’ 34-21 win over Wooster. Terrance Feagin caught two passes for 44 yards and a score while DJ Corbin added two catches for 33 yards and two scores. Ryan Au had a 24-yard touchdown catch and a 41-yard fumble return for a score on defense. Tai Pickett tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to round out a big offensive game for the TYs.

-Lucas’ Brady Guegold was a man on a mission with 216 yards rushing and three touchdowns while Carter Cox scored a two-point conversion in the Cubs’ 22-15 win over Reynolds. He had three carries for 37 yards.

-Highland’s Kane Stover set a school record with 25 tackles, adding three tackles for loss, but he also ran for 100 yards and scored both of his team’s touchdowns in a 13-10 overtime upset victory over Clear Fork.

-Mount Gilead’s Carson Barnum scored all three touchdowns in a 22-20 win over rival Northmor, ending with 164 yards rushing on 33 carries. Conner Stockdale made 11 catches for 110 yards in the loss for the Golden Knights.

-North Union’s Griffin Osborne picked off three passes in a 28-20 win over Springfield Northwestern.

-Woodmore’s Landon Rich rushed 35 times for a school-record 465 yards and a school-record 7 touchdowns in a 61-34 win at Northwood. He had scoring runs of 11, 2, 25, 49, 29, 70 and 63 yards.

-(Bloomdale) Elmwood’s Mitchel Oliver had 158 yards and two touchdowns rushing, threw for 33 yards and two more scores and intercepted four passes on defense as the Royals beat (Mount Blanchard) Riverdale 28-14 on Friday in a matchup of two teams both looking for their first win of the season.

-Micah Williams carried 32 times for 147 yards and two TDs in Vanlue’s 32-28 win over Dayton Jefferson Township. The win ended the Wildcats’ 24-game losing streak dating back Aug. 25 of 2023.

-It was a matchup of unbeaten teams but Liberty-Benton, a Division V school that is switching to the Cardinal Division of the Northern Lakes League next year, flexed its muscles in a 52-0 win over Leipsic. The No. 4-ranked Eagles have won all eight of their games by 35 points or more.

-North Baltimore quarterback Luke Long threw for 182 yards and ran for 107 in a 49-21 win over Ridgemont that earned the Tigers their first-ever Northwest Central Conference championship and first football title of any kind since 1995.

-Van Buren’s Brody Scoles rushed for 228 yards and four touchdowns in the Black Knights’ 42-3 win over Ada.

-Perkins senior quarterback Sam Schweinfurth completed 17 of 20 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns in the Pirates’ 48-3 Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division win over Norwalk. Schweinfurth was 16 of 18 for 305 yards in the first half. Schweinfurth also had a rushing touchdown.

-Vermilion senior running back Evan Kuhns tallied 25 rushes for 259 yards and three touchdowns in the Sailors’ 28-21 Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division win over Huron. Kuhns scored the go-ahead 15-yard touchdown run with 47 seconds to play.

-Deaunte White continued to put his name in the record books at Xenia. His five touchdowns against Fairborn earned him the school record for career TDs, one week after he became the all-time leading rusher in school history. In the 54-20 win on Friday, White ran for 346 yards on 39 carries which was the second 300-plus yard game of his career.

-Career best days for Cedarville’s Will Mossing and Derek Orr weren’t enough in a 40-30 loss at Madison Plains. Mossing passed for 342 yards and two touchdowns, while Orr had 165 yards receiving, his first career 100-plus yard game, on 10 receptions. MP had Logan Allgeier rush for season-high 171 yards, but it was Tyler Wall’s three TD runs that propelled the Eagles to the victory.

-Brody Ault had a 39-yard interception return for a touchdown, the only time either team found the end zone, as Bellbrook beat Monroe 10-0.

-New London snapped a 22-game Firelands Conference losing streak with a bizarre 6-4 victory over Ashland Mapleton that featured a 68-yard touchdown pass involving three players possessing the ball. Jayden Bracken threw a quick screen and the receiver gained 30 yards before fumbling. A trailing Jackson Mitchell then scooped the ball on the run to cover the remaining 38 to the end zone. Mapleton got sacks for safeties from Ryan Morris and Garet Garwood but turned over the ball on downs at the New London 17-, 21-, 35-, 5-, 28- and 34-yard lines, as well as on its own 26 on the second-to-last play from scrimmage. New London’s last FC win was 33-21 over Monroeville on Sept. 27, 2019. The Wildcats disbanded the program due to low numbers for the 2021 season, brought it back by playing two seasons of hybrid eight-man/junior varsity schedules and rejoined the circuit in 2024.

-Brysen Hall completed 13-of-19 passes for 318 yards and five touchdowns as Wadsworth scored 35 unanswered points to defeat Macedonia Nordonia 62-21 in a battle for first place in the Suburban League National Conference. In Wadsworth’s 41-point first half, the sophomore was 11-for-16 for 297 yards and TDs of, in order, 11, 35, 57, 73 and 28 yards. Hall finished the second quarter that featured a combined 49 points — all seven TDs were scored in a span of 22 plays from scrimmage — by completing his last seven passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns. Air Force recruit Calix Lemp hauled in five catches for 173 yards and three TDs, while Army recruit Gavin Madigan added four scores on the ground.

-Zane Bungard caught eight passes for 118 yards and three touchdowns to break the school record for TD grabs in a season as Sullivan Black River defeated Sheffield Brookside 42-0 in Lorain County League play. Bungard now has 10 receiving TDs in his first full season at wide receiver after beginning his career at quarterback.

-Casey Myser broke the Medina County career record for total touchdowns with his 83rd and tied the rushing TD mark with his 72nd as Medina Highland cruised past Kent Roosevelt 58-7 in Suburban League American Conference action. Myser scored from 15, 10, 5 and 24 yards on the ground and from 14 through the air.

-Athens’ Anthony Sutton carried 15 times for 214 yards and four touchdowns, while Weston Wheatley had his eighth interception of the season, as the Bulldogs defeated Wellston 48-7 in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division action on Friday night. Athens is now 8-0, along with Nelsonville-York, as the those teams are on a collision course for the TVC-Ohio championship and likely an undefeated regular season in week 10.

-The Ironton Fighting Tigers, in defeating Fairland 70-13 on Friday night in non-league action, scored in a variety of ways. In addition to rushing for three touchdowns and throwing for four more, the Fighting Tigers caused a fumble on a punt which was returned for a touchdown, blocked a punt for a touchdown, and caused a fumble on a kickoff return which was recovered in the end zone for a touchdown.

-McDermott Northwest senior quarterback Jake Brown carried 27 times for 133 yards and a touchdown, and completed 11 of 13 passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns, in the Mohawks’ 36-13 Southern Ohio Conference Division II victory over Portsmouth West. Carson Christian carried 18 times for 163 yards and a touchdown, and caught eight passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns in addition for the Mohawks. Although they haven’t played in every season since, the win was Northwest’s first over the Senators since 1999.

-Anthony Aaron carried 15 times for 150 yards and three touchdowns in Lucasville Valley’s 48-7 Southern Ohio Conference Division II victory over Oak Hill. The 6-2 start is Valley’s best eight-game start to a season since 2015, when the Indians went 9-1 in the regular season.

-Portsmouth senior quarterback Marquez Locklear completed 10-of-13 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns, and junior running back Fernando Poxes carried 13 times for 131 yards and two touchdowns, in the Trojans’ 48-7 Ohio Valley Conference victory at Rock Hill. The Trojans stretched their winning streak over the Redmen to now nine games, as the two did not play in the COVID-19 2020 campaign.

-Parker Johnson ran for 185 yards and three touchdowns in leading Centerville to its third win in a row, a 31-0 shutout over Northmont.

-Springboro’s Max Miller completed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Brady Guttman with no time left to lift the Panthers to a come-from-behind 16-12 win over Fairmont. Miller threw for 166 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the game.

-Anthony Valenti had two receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown and 56 yards rushing and a touchdown to lead Valley View in a 28-21 win over Edgewood

-Valley View’s Brodie Hopkins had a 78-yard kick return for a touchdown and also added a rushing touchdown in the Spartans 28-21 win over the Cougars.

-Carlisle quarterback Kolby Morgerson was perfect under center completing 16-of-16 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns in the Indians 53-21 win over Oakwood. Ashton Pelfrey was Morgerson’s favorite target with 11 receptions for 179 yards and all three touchdowns.

-The Carlisle running game was in full swing as well with Alex Collins rushing for 112 yards on 19 carries and a pair of touchdowns in the Indians 53-21 win over Oakwood.

-Junior Brody Schmidt had 10 carries for 110 yards and three touchdowns to lead Dayton Christian in a 47-6 win over Gamble Montessori that snapped a two-game losing streak for the Warriors. Schmidt also completed 14-of-20 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown.

-The Eastern Eagles of Pike County won their 30th straight regular season game, defeating the Portsmouth Notre Dame Titans 42-7 in historic Spartan Municipal Stadium, the original home of the NFL’s Portsmouth Spartans, which later became the Detroit Lions. Both teams came into the game 7-0. Eastern is two wins away from capping off a third straight 10-0 season and a fourth straight Southern Ohio Conference I title.

-In a week eight victory against the Madison Comprehensive Rams (Mansfield) with a score of 32-17, Mayson Royer, the senior linebacker for the Dover Tornados, was awarded the Player of the Game. He recorded a total of 10 tackles, including one tackle for a loss.

-Wadsworth’s sophomore quarterback, Brysen Hall, demonstrated the reason his team remains undefeated in week eight of high school football. During the first half, he threw for five touchdowns and concluded the game with a completion rate of 13 out of 19 attempts, totaling 318 yards in a win over Nordonia, 62-21.

-Ryder Hooks, (Athlete) from Lakota East, continues to showcase his remarkable skills during a home game against Cincinnati Colerain. He broke the long-standing single-game rushing record of 308 yards, previously held by Jay Boyd for 28 years, Hooks accumulated 321 rushing yards. In addition to his rushing performance, Hooks also recorded 27 receiving yards, a pick six for 85 yards, and five total touchdowns, culminating in an impressive total of 488 all-purpose yards in a 44-24 win.

-Springfield stayed undefeated in the GWOC as RB Deontre Long ran 12 times for 117 yards and 2 TDs, while QB Chris Wallace Jr was 12-15 with 2 TD passes in a rout. Senior DB Charles Cunningham got his GWOC leading 3rd interception of the season while Royce Rogers led the team with 10 total tackles, a sack, and 3.5 tackles for loss. Springfield has given up 21 points in 5 GWOC games, a 5.2 average.

-Wayne bounced back with a gritty 18-14 win on the road as RB Isaiah Thompson had almost 100 yards rushing and scored the game winning TD. Thompson is 2nd in the GWOC in rushing yards & in Total TDs. Star WR Jamier Averette Brown, the Ohio State commit, scored a TD as well. Wayne is 4-1 in the GWOC.

-RB – DB Parker Johnson ran for 186 yards and 3 TDs as Centerville kept its playoff hopes alive with 31-0 win over Northmont. Johnson is the leading TD scorer in the GWOC (11). Elks sit at 3-2 in GWOC.

-Max Miller 25 yard TD pass to Brett Guttman sealed the deal for a Springboro win against Fairmont. With the win Springboro is 3-2 in the GWOC and 5-3 overall.

-Tippecanoe junior QB Larkin Thomas was 10-11 and ran for 2 TDs and Max Decker had a punt return for a TD as the Red Devils routed Greenville 39-6. Thomas is a front runner for Player of the Year in the MVL. Thomas has accounted for 24 TDs and leads the MVL in passing yards and TDs. Tipp is 8-0 and was 2nd in State polls last week (D-3).

-Xenia star RB Deaunte White had one of the greatest games in OHSAA history; 39 attempts for 346 yards and 5 TDs. White has 1450 yards on the season and could eclipse 2,000 if things go right. He is the top rusher in the Region. Xenia throttled Fairborn 54-20 to move to 6-2 overall on the season.

-Sr Aiden Kirkpatrick, a duel threat QB, had a huge game going 8-9 with 3 TD passes as Troy rolled to 7-0 in the MVL and 7-1 overall. Kirkpatrick is the leading scorer in the MVL with 22 Total TDs (8 passing, 14 rushing). All 3 TDs were to Aiden Gorman. Jr DB Colton Akins grabbed a Interception and led Trojans in tackles.

-Badin dominates Carroll 55-6 as Colt Emerson was 6-6 with a TD, RB Liam Greyson rushed for a TD, KR Preston Davenport scored a TD on a kick return, and sophomore DB Cooper Clay returned a interception for a TD. Clay is the league leader in interceptions in the GCL, while Emerson leads in passing yards and Greyson leads in rushing. Badin is undefeated and ranked highly in the OHSAA state D-2 polls.

-Alter continued its winning streak by shutting out McNicholas 12-0. After a scoreless 1st half, Rod Owens, the senior QB, scored in the 3rd followed by a Jake Botti TD run in the 4th. Alter allowed only 148 yards of total offense and now sit at 3-0 in GCL and 6-2 on the season while McNicholas falls to 2-1 & 6-2 overall.

-Trotwood handled business and now sit at 6-2 on the season after defeating Mt Healthy 34-0 on the road. WR -KR Junior Michael Keith had a punt return for a TD and senior WR Armani Rogers scored 2 TDs. Rogers had 7 catches 108 yards while QB Dallas Shehee was 10-15 with 2 TD passes. Trotwood defense shut the Mt. Healthy offense to 90 yards total in the game.

-K.J. Gustin threw for 3 TDs as Miami East dominated Milton Union. Jackson Hamaker, the leading receiver in the SWBL, caught his 14th TD pass of the season in the blowout. Miami East is 7-1 on the season.

-QB Jaydon Resor (154) and RB D.J. Moore (157) both ran for over 150 yards each as Brookeville escaped past Eaton 29-28. Brookeville is 8-0 on the season.

-Junior DB-KR- WR Brodie Hopkins 78-yard kickoff return for a TD was the deciding factor in the Spartans 28-21 win over Edgewood. Hopkins did score the first TD to get the Spartans rolling.

-Defending Division III state champion Bishop Watterson extended its winning streak to 23 games with a 57-7 home win over Central Catholic League rival Hartley. Junior defensive tackle Michael Boyle, who committed to wrestle at Ohio State during the week, completed a three-game stretch that saw him rack up 31 tackles and 13 tackles for loss.