Plenty of fun options on October 25

VW independent staff

One thing is for certain – there won’t be a lack of Halloween-themed activities for children in Van Wert on Saturday, October 25. Several events are planned for the day in the city, including a popular downtown event and citywide trick-or-treating.

Main Street Van Wert trick-or-treat

Between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. October 25, it’s the Main Street Van Wert trick or treat. Youngsters can dress up and collect goodies from stores and offices in the downtown area.

Peony Festival gets in the act

Main Street Van Wert’s trick-or-treat is a popular annual event. VW independent file photo

In an effort to remain involved in the community year-round, the Van Wert Peony Festival Committee will holdi a Halloween event that is free and open to the public. It’s a halloween costume contest called “Creep It Real in the Park.”

It will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fountain Park, with judging starting at 12 p.m. Categories will include most original, scariest costume, best face paint/makeup, best inflatable costume, best overall costume, most creative costume, funniest costume, best homemade costume, best group costume and cutest costume. There will be prizes for winners in each category. All ages are welcome.

In addition, a variety of games will be available and food and drinks will be available at the concession stand.

Trunk-or-treat

Several trunk-or-treat events will be offered, including one from 12-2 p.m. in the parking lot of OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. Community members are invited to bring their children wearing costumes and enjoy decorated trunks, sweet treats and festive fun with OhioHealth associates and volunteers. It’s free and open to the public, and parking will be available on site.

Van Wert trick-or-treat

If all of that wasn’t enough, the city of Van Wert’s trick-or-treat will be held from 4-6 p.m. October 25. City residents who want to participate should leave their porch light on.